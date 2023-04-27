WEST HOLLYWOOD AKA EMERALD VILLAGE EMERGES AS EPICCENTRE















West Hollywood, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA APRIL 26, 2023 In just five years since adult-use cannabis became legal in California, West Hollywood, also known as Emerald Village, has gradually embraced the flower and created unique experiences for consumers and connoisseurs, becoming the epicenter and innovation destination of cannabis cultivation in the south. California. While more mature markets saw declining cannabis sales in 2022, West Hollywood bucked the trend, seeing year-over-year growth in local cannabis taxes. According to recent reports, cannabis tax revenues have declined in Washington, Colorado, Oregon and California, the four oldest markets of legal adult use, between 7.7% and 21.3% the last year. However, the city of West Hollywood, with just 1.9 square miles in the heart of Los Angeles, saw revenue growth of 26.7% in 2022 compared to 2021. On a per capita basis, West Hollywood sold $704 per capita in cannabis for adult use, while per capita sales in the city of Los Angeles were $250. Comparatively, West Hollywood collected 182% more per capita in cannabis taxes than the city of Los Angeles, nearly triple. We are thrilled to see the continued growth of the cannabis industry in West Hollywood, said Scott Schmidt, Executive Director of Emerald Village West Hollywood Cannabis Tourism Association. West Hollywood understands that tourists in local hotels, residents of densely packed apartments, and cannabis connoisseurs need places to consume cannabis in a safe and responsible manner. Our city is committed to creating safe and welcoming environments for cannabis enthusiasts and industry professionals, and revenue trends show our approach to embracing cannabis cultivation is working. West Hollywood’s success can be attributed to its openness and acceptance of the cannabis industry. The city’s merit-based cannabis licensing process has opened doors to top business owners with experience in the cannabis industry, combined with local business leaders like traditional retailer Alternative Herbal. Health Services to start the next wave of cannabis cultivation in Southern California. With an array of dispensaries, cafes and consumer lounges, the city has become a haven for cannabis enthusiasts and entrepreneurs. Last year saw the opening of consumer salons The Artist Tree and WOODS (owned by Woody Harrelson and Bill Maher) in West Hollywood, the only ones in Los Angeles County with more salons on the way before the end of the year. The Artist Tree provides a platform for local visual artists and performers in its gallery-like dispensary and lounge. a boys-only club, while LAPCG color-codes products based on their terpene profiles, making it easier for customers to understand the effects cannabis will have on them. MedMen West Hollywood dedicates shelf space to social equity brands owned by women, LGBTQ+ and people of color, while the WOODS dispensary showcases small-farm, sun-grown organic produce and its lounge offers a sanctuary in the heart of the city like no other. Hollywood cannabis companies old and new have moved beyond the days of dispensaries with dark windows and metal bars creating groundbreaking retail experiences like the Zen Healing Collective which celebrates 20 years in business this year. West Hollywood’s forward-thinking policies have paved the way for cannabis innovation and advancement, making it a model for those seeking to ensure safe and legal access to cannabis for their residents. As West Hollywood continues to grow as a cannabis destination, it is poised to become a driving force for the future of the industry and could serve as inspiration for other markets across the country. For more information on West Hollywood cannabis destinations and to stay up to date on the latest developments in the Emerald Village, visit emeraldvillageweho.com and follow @emeraldvillageweho on Instagram. ### About Emerald Village West Hollywood

Founded in 2021, Emerald Village West Hollywood is a representative organization for cannabis businesses exclusively in the city of West Hollywood. Declared Emerald Village and Cannabis Capital of the World, Emerald Village West Hollywood is governed by a Board of Directors to promote tourism, understanding of legal cannabis regulations, consumer safety, and advocacy for the decriminalization of cannabis and social justice. Current members include CALMA (owned by Jay-Zs The Parent Company), Alternative Health & Herbal Services (AHHS), LA Patients and Caregivers Group (LAPCG), MedMen, Zen Healing Collective, The Artist Tree, OG Cannabis Café, AEON Botanika , Pleasure Med, Greenwolf and The Woods (owned by Woody Harrelson and Bill Maher). For more information on the Emerald Village West Hollywood And emerald villagevisit emeraldvillageweho.com and follow @emeraldvillageweho on Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/04/26/2655494/0/en/WEST-HOLLYWOOD-AKA-EMERALD-VILLAGE-EMERGES-AS-THE-EPICENTER-AND-INNOVATION-DESTINATION-FOR-CANNABIS-CULTURE-IN-SOUTHERN-CALIFORNIA.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos