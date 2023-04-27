Entertainment
Lookout sells consumer security segment for $223 million to become a ‘pure-play enterprise business’
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
Can you see it?: Enterprise security firm Lookout is selling its consumer cybersecurity business to F-Secure in a $223 million deal that will Paul scriptures will now evolve [Lookout] into a pure-play company that will focus on mobile device security and cloud security.
-
Good morning?: Christmas is coming early for iPhone and Windows users iMessage is finally coming to Windows 11 with the global rollout of Phone Link for iOS, reports Sarah.
-
You will definitely notice that this car passes: Chinas MG Motor has launched what looks like a green highlighter on wheels in India. But seriously, it’s a nice compact electric hatchback meant to meet the country’s tight mobility needs. Jagmeet see you.
Startups and VCs
Greycroft, the so-called seed-growth venture capital firm, today announced the closing of more than $1 billion in capital commitments through new funds, Kyle reports. The company’s two flagship vehicles, Greycroft Partners VII and Greycroft Growth IV, have closed more than $980 million, according to co-founder and managing partner Dana Settle.
In light of the growing popularity of the micromobility industry, the Japanese government has been proactive in easing regulations on electric scooters to further stimulate this sector, kate reports. From July, changes to the country’s road traffic law will allow e-scooter users to ride without a driver’s license or helmet, provided they maintain a maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour. Luup has now raised a total of $68 million in equity, debt and asset financing to date, to which sources said they valued the company at more than $100 million.
Let’s take a look at the best of the rest:
Big Tech inc.
There must be a huge number of cat fans among our readership who also need help finding their cats in the house, because this story really went viral today. Tile launches new cat tracking tag with three-year battery life, Ivan reports. Or maybe you’re just impressed with the long battery life. No judgement.
Speaking of fans, there must also be plenty of Black Mirror fans excited for the new sixth season which will be released in June. For those of you who haven’t seen this show yet, lauren reports that every episode of the satirical anthology series comments on society in one form or another, such as issues centering around webcam hackers, identity theft, weird robotic dogs, and social media toxicity.
And we have five more for you:
