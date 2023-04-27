Chrisann Pereira drug case: actor released from Sharjah prison, brother confirms | Bollywood





Actor Chrisann Pereira, who was seen in Alia Bhatt-star Sadak 2 in 2020, has been released from a Sharjah prison. The actor made the news in connection with a drug trafficking case. She was arrested earlier this month in Sharjah after drugs were found hidden in a trophy she was carrying. His family had alleged that the actor had been framed. It has now been confirmed that Chrisann has been released from prison. Read also : Sadak 2 actor Chrisann Pereira locked up in Sharjah prison; the family is crying she is a victim of drug trafficking Chrisann Pereira is now out of prison. “Actress Chrisann Pereira, who was incarcerated in a Sharjah prison in an alleged drug trafficking case, has been released from prison, her brother Kevin Pereira confirms,” ​​the ANI news agency tweeted on Thursday. Recently, the Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested two people accused of setting up the actor in connection with the alleged drug trafficking case. A Mumbai Metropolitan Court on Tuesday remanded a baker named Anthony Paul and his associate Rajesh Babhote alias Ravi into custody until May 2. The two were arrested for allegedly tricking actor Chrisann Pereira and four others into becoming drug mules. Police say Anthony Paul was the mastermind, who allegedly planted and purchased marijuana and opium in packages given to the five people, including the actor, to settle personal scores. We are going to question Paul to find out who he got the drugs from and check if he is in the drug trade. Paul was the business partner of Premila, Chrisan’s mother. We will also check if there were any business issues between them, a crime branch official said. As part of Anthony Paul’s nefarious plan, Chrisann was allegedly sent to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an audition, and just before boarding the flight she was presented with a trophy stuffed with ganja (marijuana) . He was told the trophy was part of the audition prop. Police say another victim, Clynton Rodricks, is a DJ and was also sent by Anthony Paul to Sharjah with a cake carrying opium and was arrested at the airport. According to the police, during the Covid-19 lockdown, the pet dog Premilas, Chrisann’s mother, had barked and tried to bite Anthony Paul, because of this he got angry and took a chair to beat the dog, which Premila didn’t like and insulted him in front of other people. Anthony Paul then decides to take revenge.

