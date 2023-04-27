Keanu Reeves shows why he’s known as the nicest man in Hollywood





While Keanu Reeves is known to be one of the biggest names in Hollywood thanks to his role in several blockbuster movies, the 58-year-old also stood out for other reasons. The actor is known to be one of nicest people in hollywoodand he showed why this is the case during a recent interaction with a young fan. Reeves adds to his reputation Reeves surprised fans by making an appearance during a signing for the latest issue of his comic book series, BRZRKR. Many fans showed up even though the event was a last minute deal, with 9-year-old fan Noah stunned to see Reeves in the flesh. Reeves showed why the internet crowned him as the nicest man in Hollywood by take the time to chat with Noah. You’re probably my favorite actor in the whole world, Noah says happily, to which Reeves replies: Oh my God, Noah, thank you! The two then discuss Noahs Reeves’ favorite character, Duke Caboom, the action figure from Toy Story 4. Fans praise Reeves after his interaction Fans had nothing but good things to say about Reeves after watching the interaction, with one noting: The world needs more people like Keanu. Another fan wrote: His enthusiasm has never wavered during all these years, every video i’ve seen of him, he maintains the same amount of passion, excitement and kindness for anyone and anything. We should all be like Keanu: a top notch legend. If you feel sad. Remember the earth is billions of years old, yet you managed to be alive at the same time as Keanu Reeves — Mark (@emajmtothej) April 25, 2023 If you feel sad. Remember the earth is billions of years old, yet you managed to be alive at the same time as Keanu Reeves, joked another fan. A fan could have summed up everyone’s feelings in six words, in writing: Literally impossible to hate this guy. Reeves and his other acts of kindness It is not the first time Reeves impressed fans with his wholesomeness and overall friendliness. In 2015, Reeves made headlines when a bystander filmed him giving way to a passenger on a New York City subway. when he noticed they were carrying a large bag. He is also known to respectfully keep his distance and not directly touching the backs of women, whether they are fans or co-stars, when he poses with them. A Reddit post also revealed that Reeves treated stage workers for free breakfast and lunch during the last weeks of filming Chain Reaction in the 1990s.

