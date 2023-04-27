Snowmass Tourism Announces Summer Lineup of Free Concerts | Culture & Leisure





The free Snowmass concert series, a favorite summer tradition of longtime locals, returns to Fanny Hill every Thursday night from June 15 to August 24. Snowmass Tourism announced the lineup for this year’s series on Wednesday. So, without further ado, here’s the Thursday show lineup, booked in partnership with JAS Aspen Snowmass: June 15: Don Chicharron (shisha) June 22: Robert Jon & the Wreck (rock) June 29: Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble (zydeco) July 6: A-Mac & the Height (reggae/covers) July 13: James Hunter (soul) July 20: Chicago Farmer (country) July 27: Emily Wolfe (rock guitarist) August 3: The Brothers Comatosis (bluegrass) August 10: LowDown Brass Band (brass) August 17: Digging Dirt (funk) August 24: Honey Island Swamp Band (Americana) Admission to Fanny Hill will open at 5:30 p.m. with performances beginning at 6:30 p.m. The concerts feature an array of sounds, from zydeco to reggae, rock to soul. The Snowmass Free Concert Series is one of our most beloved summer traditions, said Rose Abello, Director of Tourism for Snowmass Tourism, in a press release. We look forward to another summer of stellar music under the skies on Fanny Hill. This summer lineup is sure to please listeners of all genres. In addition to the free Snowmass concert series on Thursday nights, a bonus concert on Fanny Hill is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 as part of Snowmass Rendezvous. Customers are encouraged to bring take-out food orders from Snowmass restaurants. Alcoholic beverages can be purchased from the Snowmass branded container bars located inside the venue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aspendailynews.com/arts_and_entertainment/snowmass-tourism-announces-summer-free-concert-lineup/article_cf44e42c-e4e3-11ed-b219-37a12dd56ffd.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos