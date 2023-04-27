Entertainment
Vikramaditya Motwane reveals if Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a megalomaniac. Bollywood
Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane said Sanjay Leela Bhansali drove him crazy when he first worked with him as an assistant director. Having worked on a DD show that gave him lots of money and enough freedom to exercise his will, Sanjay’s hard-working world was a “culture shock” for Vikramaditya. Vikramaditya started his Bollywood journey as Sanjay’s assistant. (Read also | Vikramaditya Motwanes Jubilee: From cinema, by cinema and for cinema)
When asked if Sanjay is a crazy person who will drive you crazy with his megalomania, Vikramaditya told Mid Day in an interview, Sanjay lives, breathes, is obsessed with movies. His movies. You get it. There is a search for perfection. It sometimes seems abnormal. But when you’re a director yourself, you understand. You understand why (it works like that). This is not megalomania. It’s just that you’re so immersed in your film, you’re so immersed in the narrative of this film, in the creation of this world and this universe. It’s special, it’s unique, it’s typically him
He added: (He) drove me crazy because of what I was coming before that. Before that, I worked on the Disney Club show.” The filmmaker said he was shooting for four or five days and would get 8000 per month. He also had a lot of creative freedom while working on the DD show. “It was 1990. Cut yourself off, you’re transported to a shocking world, where you work 24/7; and my salary is 2500 per month. But you also see his hard work. When you see general laziness in the industry, there is a chalta hai (happening). And you can see it in so many movies. The sound is terrible, the music terrible, and everything is terrible because of this chalta hai attitude. This was not the case with Sanjay. Vikramaditya added that although Sanjay is awesome, working with him was a culture shock for him.
Vikramaditya Motwane is best known for his films such as Udaan, AK Vs AK and Lootera. Vikramaditya’s latest release is the web show Prime Video Jubilee. It features Aditi Rao Hydari and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead roles. The show tells the story of the Hindi film industry of the 40s and 50s. It also features Prasenjit Chatterjee, Sidhant Gupta and Wamiqa Gabbi in prominent roles.
