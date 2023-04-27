Pakistani actor backs Shaan after singer faces backlash for Eid post





Singer Shaan Mukherji has come under fire after wishing his Instagram followers Eid mubarak last week. After being criticized for wishing people Eid with a picture of himself wearing a skullcap, the singer, who is very active on social media, shared a video to explain his Eid message and urged people to be compassionate and not to attack people like him. , who respect all religions. Today, Pakistani actor Anoushay Ashraf comes to Shaan’s defense. Read also : Pakistani actor calls Shah Rukh a ‘universal superstar’; reacts to people saying she made a statement to get noticed by SRK Pakistani actor Anoushay Ashraf tweeted in support of Shaan Mukherji’s Eid post. On Tuesday, Pakistani VJ and actress Anoushey Ashraf said she was “sorry for the backlash” the Indian singer suffered for his Eid greetings and pointed out the similarities between the two countries. Sharing a news article about the Shaan school trolls, she tweeted, Dear Shaan, we can’t wish a Merry Christmas without being hated too. This is how fanatics keep fear, power and authority over us. They interpret religion as dividing people and we follow like blind sheep. Sorry for the backlash. Eid mubarak to every human being. May artists always bring us closer. Previous singers Sophie Choudry and Akriti Kakar had also backed Shaan after his Eid message was criticized by many. Anoushay Ashraf tweeted about Shaan Mukherji’s Eid post. Shaan was criticized not only for wishing fans Eid, but also for sharing a photo of himself performing, dressed in a white kurta and skullcap, typically worn by Muslims. Shaan shared the photo on April 22, along with a caption that read, “Eid mubarak to you and your family.” The singer has since deleted all comments on the post. After a section of social media users slammed Shaan for his Eid post and said he shouldn’t have shared Eid wishes as he was a Hindu, the actor shared a video of himself on Instagram, in which he responded to the backlash, without apologizing for his post. . Shaan also said his Instagram Live served as an explanation rather than a justification. Singer Shaan Mukherji wished his Instagram followers Eid mubarak last week. Shaan explained in the video that his Eid greeting was meant as a “sign of respect and tolerance” towards other religions, as Hindus and Muslims celebrate their respective festivals on the same day this year. “It was Eid, Parshuram Jayanti and Akshay Tritya in one day!” which he had in the video as he spoke about his Eid message. “I posted a screenshot of a music video I made three years ago, where I read namaaz, to wish my fans (on) Eid… I came to Mangalore for an event, and I saw the comments about it,” Shaan said in the clip. He went on to say that “this kind of radical thinking is dangerous” for India’s future. Shaan added that India can never advance as a progressive nation if we lack tolerance and respect for people. The singer then denounced people’s hypocrisy, saying that he had already posted photos of himself at the Golden Temple, where he had covered his head according to Sikh customs and traditions, but that he did not had received no backlash. Shaan is known for his songs Deewangi Deewangi by Shah Rukh Khan-star Om Shanti Om and Bum Bum Bole by Taare Zameen Par by Aamir Khan and many others.

