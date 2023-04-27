Entertainment
Notable Arts and Entertainment Events in Dayton April 28-30
Cost: Individual tickets are $90 for non-members and $75 for members. Sponsorship and group ticket packages are available for $250 to $5,000.
More information: https://codayton.org/events/auction/.
2. Barbeque
When: Until April 30; 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday
Or: Loft Theater, 126 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Cincinnati native Robert OHaras’ jaw-dropping, mind-blowing, and deliberately extravagant comedy is a refreshing reminder that vulgar loudmouths struggling with various addictions deserve their humanity examined just as much as anyone else. Director Eboni Bell Darcys sizzles in the hilarious, unrestrained, bead-tightening plays, taking Dayton theater to new levels of dark truth, regional premiere courtesy of the Human Race Theater Company. Portraying two parallel families, one white, one black, the actors seamlessly navigate OHaras’ bold, non-linear exploration of identity, race, pop culture (think of Whitney Houston as the inspiration from the arrogant multi-hyphen in Act 2) and from family dysfunction with a defiant sting that’s so much more than the white trash and ghetto stereotypes that might seem offensive to some and brave to others. The exuberant plot centers on a desperate and zany intervention in a picnic shelter (excellently crafted with naturalistic appeal by Tamara L. Honesty), but the zaniness serves as a provocative example of how far a family will go to save hers, a mission superbly performed with down-to-earth attitude, exasperation and courage by Burgess Byrd and Darlene Spencer as older sister Lillie Anne. The comedic and believable talents of Josh Aaron McCabe and Rico Romalus Parker as James T, Lisa Stephen Friday and Marva Williams-Parker as Adlean, AJ Baldwin and Mierka Girten as Marie, and Erin Eva Butcher and Oluchi Nwokocha as Barbara keep the spirits up. In addition to the importance of representation in contemporary theater, this play effectively illuminates the universality of accepting difference and offers a finale that cleverly satirizes the ethnic identity of the Oscars (just ask Angela Bassett). Ultimately, it’s clear that the human race, nearing the end of Season 37, is in its era of redefinition. After all, once you’ve worked up the courage to successfully produce a barbecue, there’s no turning back. I say full steam ahead.
Cost: $10-$53
More information: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
3. Americas Packard Museum Spring Fling
When: Friday April 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday April 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Or: Americas Packard Museum, 420 S. Ludlow St., Dayton
Details: The Friday Welcome Reception begins with an unveiling and book signing event. The Saturday Race Car Collector Tour and Pro Advice Sessions are sponsored by Max Merritt Auto Parts, with a display to buy or collect. Saturday’s gala banquet highlights Price Cobb, winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans for Jaguar in 1990. The Kim Kelly Orchestra includes singer Dominic Inferrera with the Sounds of Sinatra.
Cost: $20 to $1,250
More information: www.americaspackardmuseum.org
4. DPO Principal String Quartet
When: Saturday April 29 at 3 p.m.
Or: Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium at the Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton
Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the DPO Principal String Quartet with acting concertmaster Aurelian Oprea, principal violinist Kirstin Greenlaw, principal viola Sheridan Currie and principal cello John Kurokawa. The program includes Sergei Prokofievs String Quartet No. 2 in F Major, Op. 92 and Langsamer Satz (1905) for String Quartet by Anton Webern. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $25
More information: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
5. Party in the square
When: Friday, April 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Or: Plaza outside Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
Details: Water Street District hosts its first Dayton Dragons tailgate of the season. This family event will include live music performances, cornhole, yard pong, inflatable, Dayton Dragons Green team, free giveaways and more.
Cost: Free
More: www.waterstreetdayton.com
6. WYSO Advantage
When: Friday, April 28 at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m.
Or: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: Sonic Springs is a benefit for WYSO-FM (91.3) with a headlining set for Cincinnati-based duo Lung. Local artists Speaking Suns, Heather Redman & the Reputation and DJ Fatty Lumpkin are also featured. The second annual concert was organized by Eric Mahoney, the director of the Brainiac documentary, Transmissions After Zero. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $20
More information: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com
7. Miami Valley OPE!n Roller Derby Tournament
When: Saturday April 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday April 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Or: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Gem City Roller Derby is hosting a weekend of competition with its Miami Valley OPE!n Roller Derby tournament. Nine teams from across the North America East region will compete for two full days of high-impact play.
Cost: $10-$20
More information: www.gemcityrollerderby.com
8. Johnny Rawls
When: Saturday April 29 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Or: Hidden Gem 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville
Details: Johnny Rawls was only 15 when he started working with blues legends like ZZ Hill and Little Johnny Taylor. More than five decades later, the award-winning soul blues artist is still going strong. Rawls performs at Hidden Gem with local band The Blues Breakdown, recent winners of the Cincinnati Blues Challenge. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $20 in advance, $25 the day of the show
More information: hiddengemdayton.com
9. Hamlet
When: Sunday April 30 at 4 p.m.
Or: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Oscar-nominated Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the title role in Shakespeare’s classic tragedy about family, legacy and war in a Londons National Theater presentation that has been seen by more than 900,000 people worldwide.
Cost: $12.50
More information: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com
10. Silent Disco
When: Friday April 28 at 8 p.m.
Or: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: The popular monthly event celebrates two years at Yellow Cab Tavern with DJs John Chapel, Kim L and Sexbox spinning the music all night long. Participants wear wireless headphones and can switch between the three stations designated by the DJs. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $10 in advance; $15 the day of the show
More information: www.daytonsilentdisco.com
