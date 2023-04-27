Entertainment
9 Times Bollywood Actors Opened Their Hearts About Being Subbed In These Popular Movies
Did you know that Salman Khan rejected indian chak because he wasn’t sure his fans would like the climax? He had also rejected Baazigar and Ghajini.
Even Kareena Kapoor rejected some iconic movies like Queen, Ram Leela And Kal Ho Naa Ho. Actually, DDLJ was offered to Aamir Khan as well as Saif Ali Khan but they both rejected it.
Shah Rukh Khan even called himself the fourth fool for rejecting 3 idiots. Actors have often made mistakes by rejecting certain iconic films, and many other times different actors were cast at the start, but eventually they were replaced.
Times celebrities have opened up about being replaced in movies
While some celebrities have openly spoken about it, there are others who choose not to. Here is a list of 9 actors who have openly talked about getting replaced in movies.
1. Bhumika Chawla was replaced in Jab We Met,Munnabhai MBBS and Bajirao Mastani
Not Kareena Kapoor, but the Tere Naam actress was the top choice for Jab We Met. She says, “The only time I felt bad was when I signed Jab We Met and it didn’t happen. I was the first, Bobby (Deol) and me, when it was called Train. Then it was Shahid (Kapoor) and me, then Shahid and Ayesha (Takia), then Shahid and Kareena (Kapoor). That’s how things went, but that’s okay.”
In Munna Bhai MBBS, she was supposed to play the role in which Gracy Singh was cast. When she asked Rajkumar Hirani to be replaced, “He said, ‘Because of someone’s mistake, you were taken out of the movie’. But that’s okay. That’s also happening here.”
She also opened up about her replacement at Bajirao Mastani.
2. Katrina Kaif was replaced at Saaya because of John Abraham
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina revealed that she “was kicked out, not kicked out, let’s say replaced in a movie called Saaya which was an Anurag Basu movie starring John Abraham and Tara Sharma. After shooting one shot, not one day but just once. At that time, I thought my life was over. I thought my career was over.
Apparently John had denied working with her as she was not fluent in Hindi. Later, they performed together in New York.
3. Radhika Apte was replaced in Vicky Donor because she was “overweight”
Radhika Apte was the first choice for Vicky Donor, the film that marked the debut of Ayushmann Khurrana. However, she was replaced for being overweight. “I had been on vacation for a month, drank a lot of beer, ate a lot of food. I told them I would come back and I would lose it. But they didn’t want to take any chances,” he said. she said on Neha Dhupia’s chat. to show.
4. Ranveer Singh was fired from Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet
During an episode of Koffee With Karan, Ranveer Singh had spoken of being “unceremoniously left” from Bombay Velvet. He was replaced by Ranbir Kapoor. “I was not rejected, K (Karan Johar). I was unceremoniously dropped because at the time I could not justify the budget. My star value was not high. But the things have changed,” he said.
Later in an interview with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap also opened up about the same and said, “This movie should have been made within budget. It didn’t happen and no one should be blamed except me. because I didn’t’ “I wasn’t fighting hard enough for it. We were in a transition phase and I listened to those who called them the industry experts. The film was made as every expert had requested. Every great expert has failed collectively. They failed me.”
He added, “After a very long time, Ranveer Singh revealed that he was also offered the film and was kicked out of the project as he wouldn’t be able to generate enough money. Interestingly, he does movies with the same people from the So it’s not like that. This industry is a weird place.”
5. Bobby Deol was replaced in Jab We Met because of Kareena Kapoor
Bobby Deolmade the revelation in aold interview. Wanting to work with Imtiaz Ali after Socha, hesaw Socha Na Tha, he contacted the ace filmmaker who had the script for Jab We Met, then titled Geet, ready. Imtiaz Ali was looking for financiers.“There was a studio called Shri Ashtavinayak who wanted to sign me. I told them to sign Imtiaz. He has a script ready. And let’s talk to Kareena Kapoor (Bobby had worked with Bebo in Ajnabee).”
When Kareen refused to meet Imtiaz, Bobby took them to Preity Zinta. However, a few days later he learned that Shri Ashtavinayak had made a deal with Imtiaz and Kareena had also been brought on board. “And she had brought her boyfriend at the time, Shahid Kapoor, to play opposite her. I was like, wow. A whole industry. We were also supposed to do Highway together but he still did his own thing But I don’t have a grudge against him.” said Bobby.
6. Not a Bollywood movie, but Gulshan Grover was replaced in the Hollywood James Bond movie
Gulshan Grover played the role of Le Chiffre in the movie Casino Royale. However, he leaked this information before the official announcement which left the manufacturers upset and he was later replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. Grover, who has been in Hollywood films like UnIndian (2015) and Desperate Endeavors (2012), told Rediff he told a journalist friend about it, and the news later appeared in Daily Mail.
7.Taapsee Pannu was replaced inPati Patni Aur Woh
Taapsee Pannu has been finalized for Pati Patni Aur Woh.She had even blocked filming dates, but thenshe was replaced by Bhumi Pednekar without any information. The actress had also called out the creators on Twitter. “A single film in my career will not cause me to lose a national award. The problem was not there. The problem was the lack of professionalism which I wanted to expose,” she told Indian Express.
8. Deepika Padukone was replaced byMalavika Mohanan
Deepika Padukone’s look test for Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidis nextbeyond the cloudswent viral on the internet. However, later the creators decided to cast a new face and so Deepika was replaced by Malavika Mohanan.
9. Pankaj Tripathi was not exactly replaced but removed fromLakshya
Pankaj Tripathi had revealed that his role in Lakshya had been cut entirely. “I was cast as a character named Subedar Kuldeep Singh. I visited Leh-Ladakh for the first time during its filming only. Before the film came out, I was in Patna. He told his media friends about it and the news got into the newspaper. Tripathi went to see the movie with all his family but he was nowhere to be found.
“I went to see Lakshya at Ashok cinema with my wife. The whole movie ended and I was nowhere in sight. My agony doubled, not because I was deleted, but because this news had already appeared in the newspaper. I was so tense. If the news hadn’t come out, I wouldn’t have felt so much pressure. I thought now that whoever read it would take me for a liar.”
(For more news and updates from the world of Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, keep reading Indiatimes Entertainment and let us know your thoughts on this story in the comments below.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/entertainment/originals/bollywood-actors-who-opened-their-hearts-out-about-getting-replaced-600754.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan says he named six people in video plotting to kill him
- Dexter, Expendables actor visiting the LCCC
- Stock market today: Meta surge propels Wall Street rally
- Understand and manage your Google Cloud costs
- New contender in diet rankings puts kibosh on some ‘heart-healthy’ diets
- Chinese Xi Jinping and Zelenskyy hold first talks. What did they say?
- Donald Trump in New Hampshire: campaign stop for Thursday
- A public online grievance system that Modi launched 20 years ago
- South Korea and the United States will share their nuclear plan to deter the North Korean threat
- It was an awards night clash and Bollywood doubled the style quotient on the red carpets
- WATCH VIDEO: IOA President PT Usha and Union Minister Anurag Thakur play table tennis
- Channel the look with this Amazon pick