9 Times Bollywood Actors Opened Their Hearts About Being Subbed In These Popular Movies

While some celebrities have openly spoken about it, there are others who choose not to. Here is a list of 9 actors who have openly talked about getting replaced in movies.

1. Bhumika Chawla was replaced in Jab We Met, Munnabhai MBBS and Bajirao Mastani



Not Kareena Kapoor, but the Tere Naam actress was the top choice for Jab We Met. She says, “The only time I felt bad was when I signed Jab We Met and it didn’t happen. I was the first, Bobby (Deol) and me, when it was called Train. Then it was Shahid (Kapoor) and me, then Shahid and Ayesha (Takia), then Shahid and Kareena (Kapoor). That’s how things went, but that’s okay.”

In Munna Bhai MBBS, she was supposed to play the role in which Gracy Singh was cast. When she asked Rajkumar Hirani to be replaced, “He said, ‘Because of someone’s mistake, you were taken out of the movie’. But that’s okay. That’s also happening here.”

She also opened up about her replacement at Bajirao Mastani.

2. Katrina Kaif was replaced at Saaya because of John Abraham



In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina revealed that she “was kicked out, not kicked out, let’s say replaced in a movie called Saaya which was an Anurag Basu movie starring John Abraham and Tara Sharma. After shooting one shot, not one day but just once. At that time, I thought my life was over. I thought my career was over.

Apparently John had denied working with her as she was not fluent in Hindi. Later, they performed together in New York.

3. Radhika Apte was replaced in Vicky Donor because she was “overweight”



Radhika Apte was the first choice for Vicky Donor, the film that marked the debut of Ayushmann Khurrana. However, she was replaced for being overweight. “I had been on vacation for a month, drank a lot of beer, ate a lot of food. I told them I would come back and I would lose it. But they didn’t want to take any chances,” he said. she said on Neha Dhupia’s chat. to show.

4. Ranveer Singh was fired from Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet



During an episode of Koffee With Karan, Ranveer Singh had spoken of being “unceremoniously left” from Bombay Velvet. He was replaced by Ranbir Kapoor. “I was not rejected, K (Karan Johar). I was unceremoniously dropped because at the time I could not justify the budget. My star value was not high. But the things have changed,” he said.

Later in an interview with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap also opened up about the same and said, “This movie should have been made within budget. It didn’t happen and no one should be blamed except me. because I didn’t’ “I wasn’t fighting hard enough for it. We were in a transition phase and I listened to those who called them the industry experts. The film was made as every expert had requested. Every great expert has failed collectively. They failed me.”

He added, “After a very long time, Ranveer Singh revealed that he was also offered the film and was kicked out of the project as he wouldn’t be able to generate enough money. Interestingly, he does movies with the same people from the So it’s not like that. This industry is a weird place.”

5. Bobby Deol was replaced in Jab We Met because of Kareena Kapoor



Bobby Deolmade the revelation in aold interview. Wanting to work with Imtiaz Ali after Socha, hesaw Socha Na Tha, he contacted the ace filmmaker who had the script for Jab We Met, then titled Geet, ready. Imtiaz Ali was looking for financiers.“There was a studio called Shri Ashtavinayak who wanted to sign me. I told them to sign Imtiaz. He has a script ready. And let’s talk to Kareena Kapoor (Bobby had worked with Bebo in Ajnabee).”

When Kareen refused to meet Imtiaz, Bobby took them to Preity Zinta. However, a few days later he learned that Shri Ashtavinayak had made a deal with Imtiaz and Kareena had also been brought on board. “And she had brought her boyfriend at the time, Shahid Kapoor, to play opposite her. I was like, wow. A whole industry. We were also supposed to do Highway together but he still did his own thing But I don’t have a grudge against him.” said Bobby.



6. Not a Bollywood movie, but Gulshan Grover was replaced in the Hollywood James Bond movie



Gulshan Grover played the role of Le Chiffre in the movie Casino Royale. However, he leaked this information before the official announcement which left the manufacturers upset and he was later replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. Grover, who has been in Hollywood films like UnIndian (2015) and Desperate Endeavors (2012), told Rediff he told a journalist friend about it, and the news later appeared in Daily Mail.

7. Taapsee Pannu was replaced in Pati Patni Aur Woh



Taapsee Pannu has been finalized for Pati Patni Aur Woh.She had even blocked filming dates, but thenshe was replaced by Bhumi Pednekar without any information. The actress had also called out the creators on Twitter. “A single film in my career will not cause me to lose a national award. The problem was not there. The problem was the lack of professionalism which I wanted to expose,” she told Indian Express.

8. Deepika Padukone was replaced by Malavika Mohanan



Deepika Padukone’s look test for Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidis nextbeyond the cloudswent viral on the internet. However, later the creators decided to cast a new face and so Deepika was replaced by Malavika Mohanan.



9. Pankaj Tripathi was not exactly replaced but removed from Lakshya



Pankaj Tripathi had revealed that his role in Lakshya had been cut entirely. “I was cast as a character named Subedar Kuldeep Singh. I visited Leh-Ladakh for the first time during its filming only. Before the film came out, I was in Patna. He told his media friends about it and the news got into the newspaper. Tripathi went to see the movie with all his family but he was nowhere to be found.

“I went to see Lakshya at Ashok cinema with my wife. The whole movie ended and I was nowhere in sight. My agony doubled, not because I was deleted, but because this news had already appeared in the newspaper. I was so tense. If the news hadn’t come out, I wouldn’t have felt so much pressure. I thought now that whoever read it would take me for a liar.”

