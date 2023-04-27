Carrie Fisher to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4 WSB-TV Channel 2





Princess Leia will finally take her place among the stars. >> Read more trending news The organizers of the Hollywood walk of fame announced that Carrie Fisher would be posthumously honored with a star on the iconic sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard next month. The date of the ceremony Couldn’t be more appropriate on May 4th. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60. She had suffered a heart attack, People reports the magazine. Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest on December 23. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died. A coroner’s report released about six months after Fisher’s death said the manner of death was undetermined, but that sleep apnea and other undetermined factors contributed to his death, CNN reported. The report also stated that there were signs of multiple drug use and that she had suffered from drug addiction and atherosclerotic heart disease, or a buildup of fat and cholesterol on the artery walls. Fishers’ daughter, Billie Lourd, said at the time that her mother had struggled with drug addiction and mental illness all her life, adding that she eventually died of it, CNN reported. The fishermen’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, died the next day at the age of 84, The New York Times reported. She died of a stroke, according to the newspaper. Fisher wrote about his battles in novels and memoirs such as Wishful Drinking and Shockaholic. She also presented a solo show based on Wishful Drinking which was filmed and nominated for an Emmy Award. In addition to the Star Wars films, Fisher has also appeared in films such as When Harry Met Sally, Hannah and Her Sisters, and The Blues Brothers. She was also a screenwriter, writing Postcards from the Edge, which was nominated for an Oscar and was based on Fisher’s bestselling novel of the same name. Fisherman’s Starwho will be the 2,754th star on the Walk of Fame, will be unveiled by the El Capitan Theater, owned by the Walt Disney Company on Hollywood Blvd. The Disney Company owns the Star Wars franchise, the movies that made Fisher an icon on the big screen. I’m happy to add that his star is a few feet from Mark Hamill’s star and opposite his legendary mother Debbie Reynolds’ star! Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. Lourd will accept the star on behalf of his mother. Speakers at the ceremony have not been announced. Over the years American actress and singer Debbie Reynolds (1932 – 2016) with her husband, singer Eddie Fisher (1928 – 2010) and their baby daughter Carrie Fisher (1956 – 2016), circa 1956. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images ) (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) Latest entertainment and celebrity news: Cox Media Group 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsbtv.com/news/trending/carrie-fisher-get-star-hollywood-walk-fame-may-4/J7RON7ULEJBIBMAJ7QRH7DLQDQ/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos