Defend against drought | News | Daily Sun Villages

Earth Day provided the perfect backdrop for the Villages Community Development District to hold an event to educate residents about water conservation practices.

Residents heard from experts from multiple organizations and were able to meet with representatives from various government organizations and community partners at the Districts Water Matters event on Saturday in Lake Sumter Landing Marketplace.

Our environmental practices are exceptional, and hosting an event like this gives us the opportunity to thank so many of our community partners who help make it all possible, said Beth Tomscak, Asset Management System Coordinator for District Property Management and event organizer. . I wanted us to be able to show so much of the magic that happens behind the scenes and really pull the curtain back and allow residents to get a glimpse of our phenomenal community partners.

Presenters and vendors at the event included: Vikus Water, the district utility engineer; Jacobs, which operates and maintains district utility systems; the town of Wildwood; University of Florida Institute of Food, Agriculture and Science; Withlachoochee Regional Water Supply Authority; The Villages High Schools Future Farmers of America Chapter; and Cultivated villages.

Talking about water conservation is especially timely because rains have been sparse in the first quarter of 2023, said deputy district manager Bruce Brown.

Recent data from the Southwest Florida Water Management District shows about 2.9 inches of rain in central Florida through April 12, well below the historical average of 11.1 inches. to this date.

Today is a great opportunity to learn more about water conservation, water use and how you can save water, he said. We haven’t had much rain in the past four months, so the subject of water is near and dear right now. You see, our ponds are at low levels in all the villages. But the rains should start to return soon, so you’ll see these pools return to normal levels.

Frank Gargano, regional director of government affairs for the Southwest Florida Water Management District, applauded the districts’ initiative to host the event.

It’s always good to be able to meet people and remind them of the importance of conserving water and being efficient with water when using it at home, he said. That’s really the main message we’re trying to share here. The water management district is involved in things like flood protection and natural systems. But water use goes hand in hand with these natural systems, things like wetlands and springs. So its scope is great. Your water consumption has a big impact on the environment.

Gargano said The Villages acts as an exceptional steward of water resources.

The Villages is forward-thinking, he said. They implement several conservation programs to ensure that they do not negatively impact the aquifer or natural systems. As they advance and grow, water demands will obviously increase, but they still continue to evolve and use alternate water supplies.

Jim Legg, of the Village of Collier at Alden Bungalows, was a former sewage operator in Massachusetts and is impressed with The Villages stormwater management system.

It’s a great thing the district is doing, he said. A lot of people don’t understand everything they do. The water here is not used once, it is continuously used and reused due to the way they manage it.

The system is effective in promoting water conservation, Legg said.

It’s a wonderful system, he says. It encourages people to conserve their irrigation. The water they use comes from the basins, its rainwater collected. And then they use the reclaimed wastewater for golf courses and roads. When I was in New England, it came out of a pipe in a river and it was gone for good. Here everything is reused which is great.

Alex Pierschella of the Village of Tall Trees said the shared posts were welcome on Earth Day.

I care a lot about environmental issues, she says. I came here because I wanted to support this and made sure to tell them how much I appreciate it. It’s super exciting to see an event like this to educate people on the importance of the environment. It’s something I like to see.

