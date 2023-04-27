Hollywood action star Mark Wahlberg’s Boise ambitions revealed





As we predicted here, Mark Wahlberg and Idaho State are a perfect match. The owner of the business was in Boise this week, as documented by our young colleague Mateo here And here. Mark Wahlberg is a singer, rapper, entrepreneur, actor, director and producer. If you’ve seen his HBO series WAHL Street, you know the young man is still working. As much as the Boise area has to offer, the Boogie Nights star was here on business. We know Mark is a big shot at fitness company F45 which owns multiple locations in Treasure Valley. The actor has been known to stop by random facilities to train with the F45ers. We have no reports as of the date of this posting that Mark has worked in town. Mr. Walhberg is a devout Roman Catholic, perhaps he attended mass at St. John’s in Boise, Holy Apostles in Meridian or St. Paul’s in Nampa? We are looking for any acting sightings in any of the Catholic churches in our area. Mark Wahlberg through the years! A look at the iconic actor as we try to convince him to move to Idaho. Wahlburger is in Idaho? This scenario makes the most sense, as we continue to attract more national channels. Imagine great food, drinks, fun and a visit from Donnie, Mark or Paul? Watch out for one of our local burger and beer joints if Big Mark comes to town with his brothers. Mark needs to move to Idaho Would anyone want to raise their family in Sin Cities if they had the choice to live in Idaho where the people are free and the air is clean?

We’ve taken the liberty of going over several reasons to hopefully persuade Marky, Mark, that he should give up Nevada for our beloved Gem State. Mr. Wahlberg is on vacation in Idaho. We have seen many reports of his visit to Coeur d’Alene last year. Idaho has all the Hollywood connection without the big city hassle. Mark it’s time for you to go home to Idaho! See you soon! Inside Mark Wahlberg’s trip to Boise Here’s what we know, what we don’t know, and what we can only guess… 10 celebrities who aren’t from Idaho but look like they might be Many celebrities were born and raised in Idaho. Even more call it home now. These celebrities are not them. Here’s a list of 10 celebrities who aren’t from Idaho but look like they might be.

