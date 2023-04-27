Expert ND: Hollywood Writers Guild strike very likely; writers deserve to have their struggles addressed | News | Notre Dame News





Christine Becker Last week, voting members of the Writers Guild of America authorized their leaders to strike with 97.85% of members voting yes if a satisfactory agreement cannot be reached by the time their contract expires at midnight on Monday, May 1. As the deadline approaches, negotiators from the film and television writers’ guilds are scrambling to reach an agreement on their next three-year contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents about 350 film companies. production. While Christine Becker, an associate professor in the Department of Film, Television and Theater at the University of Notre Dames, believes a Writers Guild strike is very likely, she argues that it is incorrect to suggest that writers wish. Specifically, WGA members feel compelled to strike, said film and television history and media studies expert Becker, because withholding their work now is the only way to force studios to support it. rightly in the future. Writers’ needs in this regard go far beyond fair wages, Becker said. The standards set by the last contract, signed just three years ago, have been fundamentally altered by the rapid development of streaming services, with considerable disruption to the way TV writers in particular build and sustain their careers, a she declared. The streaming business model is based on shorter and fewer television seasons, smaller editorial staffs and limited residual payments, which can lead to more intermittent jobs, long periods of economic insecurity and fewer opportunities for ‘learn the craft and climb the industry ladder for writers. As a result, writers increasingly function as construction workers rather than embedded professionals, she said, devoting much of their time writing to jostling for work and even offering work. free labor on pitches and drafts in desperation. These problems are only exacerbated for young minority writers, Becker added, because the ranks of better-situated senior writers and showrunners are heavily dominated by older white males. It will be difficult for many Hollywood writers to sustain middle-class lifestyles and long-term careers without meaningful changes in how their work is paid and supported. For their part, the studios point to quarterly losses and indebtedness and lament that they are also in economic crisis as they struggle to forge profitable streaming revenue models. But increasing minimum payments for writers alone won’t solve the underlying issues that motivated WGA members to approve strike authorization, Becker said. If negotiations fail after May 1, it will be due to deep-rooted infrastructure issues. A strike is therefore highly likely due to the importance of this situation for the future of the industry, she said. The only real uncertainty concerns the duration of the strike and its possible long-term consequences. Two other guilds, the Directors Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, are waiting in the wings with contracts expiring at the end of June, which is fitting as directors and actors rely on screenwriters to deliver scripts before they can start their work. Given their pivotal role in Hollywood, writers deserve to have their struggles heard, understood, and addressed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.nd.edu/news/nd-expert-hollywood-writers-guild-strike-highly-likely-writers-deserve-to-have-hardships-addressed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos