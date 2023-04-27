Karan Johar becomes Bollywood’s hate figure

How Hindi cinema fans turned to the filmmaker

Karan Johar (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Asjad Nazir

Last month Karan Johar was trending on Twitter and without looking at the tweets I immediately knew it was for something bad.

I tweeted these exact sentiments on the microblogging site and a lot of people agreed with me. Indeed, the filmmaker and TV personality seems to have become the most hated celebrity in Hindi cinema online. Getting back to the reason he was trending that day was for negative allegations directed at him.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had confessed on a podcast to having left India to pursue an international career because certain dark forces in Bollywood were preventing her from progressing. Shortly after her comments went viral, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to accuse Karan Johar of being the one who kicked her out of India.

Whether or not what she was saying was true, the media ran the story and most people talking about it on social media sites, including Twitter, seemed to believe the outspoken actress. Few questioned whether the allegations were true and seemed to automatically believe them. The filmmaker received a torrent of abuse, which demonstrated the toxicity that surrounds him these days.

This abuse continued weeks later when an old video resurfaced of Johar threatening to end actress Anushka Sharmas’ career.

This all added up to him earlier deactivating his Twitter account and limiting comments on Instagram because of all the hate directed at him for other things.

Whether it’s conspiracy theories, debates over bad movies, the scourge of nepotism, planted fake stories, bullied strangers or the need to boycott Bollywood, his name has regularly come up negative during all these discussions. There is no evidence to suggest that anything said is true, but the fact that his name is constantly mentioned when any sort of negativity is directed at Hindi cinema shows just how far he has fallen. There’s no denying that the former Bollywood boy, who wrote and directed blockbuster films while hosting a new kind of celebrity talk show, has become a hated figure.

Whether he was unfairly targeted or if any of the comments were justified doesn’t seem to matter anymore, as the public backfires on him.

After interviewing him, talking to Indian film industry sources, and observing everything as a leading expert, the root of his problem appears to be his desperate need for attention and power. Whether it was him constantly appearing on TV, making silly comments, wearing garish outfits, hosting live shows and attending countless red carpet events, he has not escaped him. He also seems to want a level of control, including over movie stars. Constantly being in front of the public reminds them of stupid things he has done in the past. This trickled down to the films of writers, producers, and directors breaking records, failing badly at the box office. Interestingly, the movies that don’t go well mean he doesn’t have the same power he used to.

Maybe it’s time for him to do some soul-searching and take a big step back. But a desperate need for attention means he probably won’t as he gears up for more TV shows, movies and live events. Not backing down means the target that looks like it’s been painted on him will get bigger, which means the abuse will only continue. When a negative story happens in Bollywood, his name will continue to appear on social media in a negative way.

A big test will be his next outing as director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Premi Kahani, which has been postponed from a Friday (28) release date to July to obviously avoid a clash with the highly anticipated Ponnin Selyan 2.

If this film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt fails, the career crisis Johar faces will only get worse, and so will the hate. No one will question whether it’s justified because he’s become such a polarizing figure.