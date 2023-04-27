Entertainment
Karan Johar becomes Bollywood’s hate figure
How Hindi cinema fans turned to the filmmaker
By: Asjad Nazir
Last month Karan Johar was trending on Twitter and without looking at the tweets I immediately knew it was for something bad.
I tweeted these exact sentiments on the microblogging site and a lot of people agreed with me. Indeed, the filmmaker and TV personality seems to have become the most hated celebrity in Hindi cinema online. Getting back to the reason he was trending that day was for negative allegations directed at him.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas had confessed on a podcast to having left India to pursue an international career because certain dark forces in Bollywood were preventing her from progressing. Shortly after her comments went viral, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to accuse Karan Johar of being the one who kicked her out of India.
Whether or not what she was saying was true, the media ran the story and most people talking about it on social media sites, including Twitter, seemed to believe the outspoken actress. Few questioned whether the allegations were true and seemed to automatically believe them. The filmmaker received a torrent of abuse, which demonstrated the toxicity that surrounds him these days.
This abuse continued weeks later when an old video resurfaced of Johar threatening to end actress Anushka Sharmas’ career.
This all added up to him earlier deactivating his Twitter account and limiting comments on Instagram because of all the hate directed at him for other things.
Whether it’s conspiracy theories, debates over bad movies, the scourge of nepotism, planted fake stories, bullied strangers or the need to boycott Bollywood, his name has regularly come up negative during all these discussions. There is no evidence to suggest that anything said is true, but the fact that his name is constantly mentioned when any sort of negativity is directed at Hindi cinema shows just how far he has fallen. There’s no denying that the former Bollywood boy, who wrote and directed blockbuster films while hosting a new kind of celebrity talk show, has become a hated figure.
Whether he was unfairly targeted or if any of the comments were justified doesn’t seem to matter anymore, as the public backfires on him.
After interviewing him, talking to Indian film industry sources, and observing everything as a leading expert, the root of his problem appears to be his desperate need for attention and power. Whether it was him constantly appearing on TV, making silly comments, wearing garish outfits, hosting live shows and attending countless red carpet events, he has not escaped him. He also seems to want a level of control, including over movie stars. Constantly being in front of the public reminds them of stupid things he has done in the past. This trickled down to the films of writers, producers, and directors breaking records, failing badly at the box office. Interestingly, the movies that don’t go well mean he doesn’t have the same power he used to.
Maybe it’s time for him to do some soul-searching and take a big step back. But a desperate need for attention means he probably won’t as he gears up for more TV shows, movies and live events. Not backing down means the target that looks like it’s been painted on him will get bigger, which means the abuse will only continue. When a negative story happens in Bollywood, his name will continue to appear on social media in a negative way.
A big test will be his next outing as director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Premi Kahani, which has been postponed from a Friday (28) release date to July to obviously avoid a clash with the highly anticipated Ponnin Selyan 2.
If this film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt fails, the career crisis Johar faces will only get worse, and so will the hate. No one will question whether it’s justified because he’s become such a polarizing figure.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.easterneye.biz/karan-johar-becomes-bollywood-hate-figure/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Federal Reserve chief tricked by Russian pranksters posing as Zelensky
- Expensive fertilizer, Jokowi orders Agriculture Minister Syahrul to produce organic fertilizer
- Karan Johar becomes Bollywood’s hate figure
- Maryland goes to Big Ten Championship at Galloway National
- Another wedding etiquette debate erupts after a TikToker claims the woman in the white wedding dress was actually a guest
- CircularX has been named a 2023 Innovation Awards Winner at the Retail Technology Show 2023 in London — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Turkish citizens abroad start voting in national elections
- GDP report: US economy grew 1.1% in first quarter
- Foreign investors flee Kenya Stock Exchange
- PSA: Google Authenticator cloud-synced 2FA codes are not end-to-end encrypted
- The Revd Canon Anna Eltringham to be the new Bishop of Ripon
- ‘I almost died under their care’: Woman calls out absent Senators Cruz and Cornyn at abortion hearing