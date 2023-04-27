There are still so many questions around James Bond 26, including who will play the British spy, and while the studio isn’t any closer to casting the character, several fan-favorite choices are entirely off the table. After the path no time to die over, it’s no surprise that MGM is looking for someone to replace Daniel Craig. Craig’s tenure as Bond was completely unprecedented, as they were the only 007 movies to have an overarching narrative, and for the most part, it worked like a charm. However, it’s still unclear if the studio will take the same approach or try something completely different.





WhetherLink 26 Whether it’s set in the ’60s or reverts to the campy tone of older films in the franchise, the next film can go in almost any direction and with almost any cast. James Bond is such an iconic character, and the studio is no doubt trying to find the perfect candidate who not only fits the movies but also the 007 brand. Producer Barbara Broccoli has strict casting rules, as she revealed that she wanted an actor in his thirties (via Squire) and a commitment of 10 to 12 years. Unfortunately, these rules mean that many previous candidates are no longer in the running.

8 Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy has always been a strong candidate to play Bond, and if the studio was looking for an actor in the early 2010s, he would have been the ideal candidate. movies like Creation And It means war perfectly features Hardy performing badass action sequences in costume. Unfortunately, since Broccoli is looking for an actor in his thirties, this immediately eliminates Hardy from the line-up. The actor is 45, and while he could still play a great Bond today, he’s five years too old. It would also mean he would play Bond until he was 57, which may have a physical impact on Hardy and is the very reason why Craig almost quit playing Bond.

7 Idris Elbe

Idris Elba was perhaps the biggest favorite to play Bond of all the actors. His gravelly voice, physique, and charm all scream “Bond,” but his time is also up. Considering Elba is 50, he’s at least 10 years too late in Broccoli’s terms. However, despite all the talk and requests for him to play the character, Elba doesn’t even want to play Bond. The actor acknowledged fans’ request while gently letting them down, explaining, “I don’t think playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals. It will certainly satisfy the will of a nation…every corner of the world I go to…they always say ‘Bond’, and I feel like that’s beyond me at this crossroads.”

6 Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill was considered to play Bond twice, because not only was he a favorite for Link 26but he auditioned for Casino Royale Also. Unfortunately, with Cavill no longer playing Superman and not returning in The Witcher, the actor has lost iconic roles in such quick succession, and it looks like he won’t be playing James Bond either. But while Cavill won’t be playing Bond, it was the actor’s own decision. The actor simply said, “I’m pretty busy now.” And even though he’s in his 30s, he’s dangerously close to 40, which could have meant he wasn’t one of the studio’s serious considerations.

5 Dev Patel

Dev Patel is a left-wing choice when it comes to playing Bond, as he lacks the muscles of other actors and is best known for playing quirky, not-so-charming characters. However, he is a great actor, is basically British, and even Daniel Craig was almost unknown before. Casino Royale. Patel is an excellent choice for Bond, and at 33 he is also the perfect age. However, Patel has little interest in the role and believes he would be cast primarily because it would be a diverse choice. Patel explained: “Just because of the symbolic nature of me being a topping – “Let’s put some diversity in there!” It doesn’t do me any good either” (via Initiated).

4 Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya’s name has often been a big part of the debate when it comes to the next James Bond actor. The actor is 34 years old and has a hugely entertaining screen presence, whether in the horror thriller To go out or the superhero movie Black Panther. Kaluuya has so much range and would make a great Bond, but the actor disagrees. Kaluuya apparently withdrew from the race, explaining: “I don’t know if I would like to watch my version of James Bond. It is only me. It’s just me, I go, ‘I don’t wanna watch thisHowever, Kaluuya is interested in playing a Bond villain, adding, “I think it would be fun.”

3 Tom Holland

While Broccoli and the studio are looking for an actor who can commit to the role for a long time, it would make sense to hire a young actor who has plenty of experience shooting action movies. That’s why Tom Holland has been a strong contender when it comes to James Bond’s eighth actor. However, Broccoli’s comments about casting a 30-year-old also rule Holland out, as the Spider-Man actor is 26. He probably wanted the part more than any other actor, with Holland even coming up with his own reboot of Bond, which would have been an origin story. And while Sony rejected the pitch, that’s how the actor landed Unexplored.

2 Tom Hiddleston

Broccoli’s comments about casting a 30-something also remove Hiddleston from the shortlist. But the studio may be missing something, as Hiddleston has proven loyalty to movie studios and characters alike, having played Loki for over a decade. This is exactly the kind of commitment the studio is looking for. Hiddleston may be 42, but he still looks young and incredibly lively. The actor is by far the best chance MGM has had of having a brilliant British actor who looks and plays the role of Bond and would commit for such a long time. But according to Broccoli, Hiddleston is simply too old.

1 Egerton Conference

Taron Egerton is arguably the perfect actor to play Bond and he ticks all the boxes. However, Egerton thinks he is wrong to play Bond in James Bond 26adding that he had “zero phone calls,and while there’s been no news, the actor believes the role has already been cast. On paper, Egerton would make a great James Bond, and he’s already essentially playing a derivative of him in the Kingsman franchise. The series is packed with cool tuxedos, gadgets, and globetrotting action. However, that might be why the studio hasn’t reached out to him, as the similarity of the characters might put audiences off.