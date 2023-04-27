Disney sues Ron DeSantis for Florida Special District – The Hollywood Reporter

In an escalating standoff between The Walt Disney Co. and Ron DeSantis, the entertainment giant has filed a lawsuit in Florida claiming the Republican Governor’s hand-picked Board of Supervisors illegally canceled a deal that would have transferred some powers from the now dissolved special corporation. neighborhood back to Disney.

Disney is asking a court to declare the new board’s action — along with the legislation targeting Disney — illegal and unenforceable for several reasons, including that they were “passed in retaliation for Disney’s political speech in violation of the First Amendment”.

“A targeted campaign of government retaliation — orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech — now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights,” says the complaint, which was filed. Wednesday in federal court in Florida and is embedded below. “Today’s action is the latest strike: At the behest of the Governor, the State Supervisory Board has purported to ‘cancel’ publicly noted and duly agreed development contracts, which had laid the foundation for billions dollars of Disney investment and thousands of jobs.”

The development contracts in question were quietly signed by the previous board of supervisors on Feb. 8, the day before the state legislature passed a bill overhauling the management structure and changing the name of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The legislation was intended to cap a retaliatory measure by Florida Republicans for Disney’s opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, signed into law in March 2022. Under the new bill, the governor had the power to appoint each member. of the five-member governing body of the special tax district. It was intended to induce Disney to shut up on cultural issues or risk the state disrupting the company’s operations. Disney also claims that the DeSantis-controlled board cannot “declare its own legally binding contracts void and unenforceable.”

The 30-year pact signed by the previous Disney-appointed board includes permission to build another theme park and restrictions that prevent the new DeSantis-controlled board from making changes to the sprawling property from Disney without obtaining company approval. The lawsuit was filed the same day the new board passed a resolution voiding the deal, alleging that Disney’s constitutional rights are violated “under the contracts clause, the strike clause, the Due Process Clause and the First Amendment” and that the state inflicted “a concerted campaign of retaliation because the company expressed an opinion with which the government disagreed.”

In the complaint, Disney points out that the contracts the new board voted to void are basic land-use agreements between a developer and its local regulator that are “similar in nature to agreements involving special districts.” to fix long-term development rights and obligations”. They are needed to “facilitate the certainty needed to ensure effective investment and business progress”. Contrary to statements by some lawmakers, Disney says the deal does not undermine the new board’s ability to govern and exercise authority, including imposing taxes, exercising eminent domain power, approving or disapproving applications. building permits, building roads, providing emergency services, or issuing bonds.

Disney maintained that “all agreements signed between Disney and the District were appropriate and were discussed and approved in open public forums and remarked in accordance with the Government of Florida in Sunshine Law”.

The company is also magnifying First Amendment problems and positioning this lawsuit as a last resort. “Disney finds itself in this unfortunate position because it expressed a point of view that the governor and his allies did not like,” the complaint states. “Disney wishes things could have been resolved in a different way. But Disney also knows it is lucky to have the resources to take a stand against state retaliation – a stand small businesses and individuals might not be able to take action when the state prosecutes them for expressing their own opinions.In America, the government cannot punish you for speaking your mind.

In reasserting development authority over the land where Walt Disney World sits, DeSantis threatened further retaliation by building another amusement park, prison or state park on the 24,000-acre parcel near Orlando, in addition to announcing legislation that would end Disney’s exemption. do their own safety inspections for rides. The new board of oversight could also consider requiring Disney to post human trafficking warnings at its hotels, creating more affordable housing for employees, giving a raise to district first responders and banning masking warrants.

Additionally, the Florida Inspector General investigates criminal fraud related to alleged ethics violations, such as conflicts of interest and personal dealings. DeSantis called for an April 3 investigation into whether the deal is valid, arguing that there was “insufficient notice” before the deal was made.

At Disney’s annual shareholder meeting on April 3, CEO Bob Iger pointed out that retaliation for “punishing a company for its exercise of a constitutional right” is “not just anti-business, but it feels anti-business.” -Florida”. He also underscored the company’s value to Florida, announcing plans to invest more than $17 billion in Disney World over the next 10 years and noting that “approximately 50 million visitors will pass through our doors this year.” alone, about 8 million of which are from outside the United States, and we are the largest taxpayer in the state.

DeSantis’ office has not yet responded to a request for comment.