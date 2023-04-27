Entertainment
Talk show host Jerry Springer dies at 79
Jerry Springer, host of one of America’s most controversial television shows and most-watched guilty pleasures, has died. He was 79 years old.
television personality died peacefully Thursday evening at his home in suburban Chicago, according to a statement from his family.
Jerry’s ability to connect with people was central to his success in everything he tried, whether it was politics, broadcasting, or just joking around with people on the street who wanted a picture or a word, Lifetime friend and family spokesperson Jene Galvin told the network.
He is irreplaceable and his loss hurts enormously, but the memories of his intellect, his heart and his humor will live on.
A family spokesperson told TMZ Springer that he was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and got worse earlier this week.
Springer was born on February 13, 1944 in a London Underground station that served as a bomb shelter. His parents, Richard and Margot, were German Jews who fled to England during the Holocaust, then landed in New York’s Queens borough when Springer was just five years old.
Springer went on to host the boisterous talk show The Jerry Springer Show for 27 years, and there was never a dull moment during its 4,000 episodes.
While it began as a platform for Springers’ thoughts on politics and other hot topics, it quickly morphed into an afternoon sideshow for extravagant and rowdy guests without qualms about baring their dirty laundry in front of live studio audiences and viewers at home. Their fights often turned into chaos and even nudity, with family and friends throwing obscenities at each other and brawling on stage while people in the crowd cheered and chanted Jerry’s name.
The wild episodes featured titles like Stripper Sex Turned Me Straight, Stop Pimpin My Twin Sister, and Hooking Up With My Therapist.
The Jerry Springer Show was a ratings juggernaut in its heyday. In 1998, its ratings even beat The Oprah Winfrey Show.
Springer called it escapist entertainment, while critics saw the grim drama as an attack on Americas social and moral values.
Before becoming famous on television, Springer was a politician and journalist. He studied political science at Tulane University and earned a law degree from Northwestern University.
In 1968, he worked as an aide in Robert F. Kennedy’s ill-fated presidential campaign. Just two years later, Springer, then a Cincinnati attorney, launched an unsuccessful run for Congress. He won a seat on the city council in 1971 but resigned suddenly in 1974, citing very personal family considerations. He was also in the midst of a prostitution investigation at the time.
Springer regained his council seat in 1975, then served as mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978.
In 2000 and 2004, he pondered running for the U.S. Senate and considered running for governor of Ohio as recently as 2017.
Springer also had a long career in television and news before starring on his eponymous talk show, which launched in 1991. After its completion in 2018, Springer hosted Judge Jerry for three seasons and continued to provide fans with his point of view through a podcast.
His most recent TV appearance was on the Masked Singer, where he played The Beetle, singing a Frank Sinatra tune.
He is survived by his daughter Katie Springer and her sister Evelyn.
With dispatch services
