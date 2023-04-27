It was an awards night clash and Bollywood doubled the style quotient on the red carpets





We have witnessed the most spectacular award ceremonies and red carpet events that have delighted fashion enthusiasts. The fashion police are also having a gala time admiring the choice of impeccable attire that Bollywood celebrities choose. Last night was no different as Bollywood celebrities came to not one but two events and had us cracking up with their stunning appearances. The GQ 35 Most Influential Young Indian Awards and Elle Sustainable Awards brought the best of both worlds together in Mumbai. Let’s take a look at the best dressed moments from both events from Janhvi Kapoor in a cut out green dress in one to Bhumi Pednekar in a metallic silver ensemble in another. Janhvi Kapoor’s green cutout dress had a halter neck design, a belly cutout and a dramatic front slit. It also had a trail pattern for dramatic effect. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor in a Cut-Out Black Dress is the Entirety of a Hot Red Carpet Moment Janhvi Kapoor in a green cut out dress Tamannaah Bhatia looked chic in a strapless black dress that featured a corset bodice with sheer details and a mermaid cut bottom. Tamannaah Bhatia in a strapless black corset dress Mrunal Thakur’s black outfit had a sheer neckline, embellished bodice and fringed bottom which added drama to the outfit. Also read: Mrunal Thakur in an orange dress is the kind of summer vibe we needed today Mrunal Thakur in Fringed Dress Bhumi Pednekar in a pre-draped shimmering silver saree was a sight to behold. She paired the neatly pleated saree with a long-sleeved blouse in the same color scheme and pattern. Bhumi Pednekar in a shimmering pre-draped saree Rakul Preet Singh’s beautiful and daring black cutout dress was the highlight of the evening. Not only did she make a daringly chic appearance at the GQ event, but she also won an award at the Elle Sustainable Awards the same night. A double whammy that everyone would like to witness. Rakul Preet Singh in a black cut out dress Huma Qureshi’s shimmering gold dress had floral designs and she paired it with a beige fur cape to complete the look. Huma Qureshi in a golden dress with a fur cape Alia Bhatt’s powerful dressing in a plaid pantsuit sets the perfect boss vibe. She wore a blue shirt with the pantsuit and completed the look with a navy tie. Alia Bhatt in plaid pantsuit Raveena Tandon looked radiant in an all white dress. The strapless dress was associated by her with a white and transparent cape. Raveena Tandon chooses an all-white dress We simply cannot forget Bollywood celebrities and their impeccable attire for the night. Read also : Alia Bhatt answers the business call in a suave gray plaid pantsuit

