Dexter, Expendables actor visiting the LCCC





CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) – Laramie County Community College will get a taste of Hollywood. David Zayas, an actor best known for his role as Angel Batista on the award-winning Showtime series Dexter, is scheduled to visit Laramie County Community College in May, according to an LCCC press release. David Zayas will join Matt McLachlan, a playwright from New York, and DJ Zayas, a director from New York, during the first week of May to speak and work with LCCC students. It’s important for our theater students to work with professionals the same way it’s important for anyone to talk to professionals, said LCCC Theater Instructor Jason Pasqua. We don’t have many role models for what it means to be a working artist. So why is it valuable? This is to show students that it is possible. You want that? It is what it is. A Conversation with David Zayas, a speaking event, is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 1 at the ANB Bank Leadership Center in the Clay Pathfinder Building on LCCC’s Cheyenne campus. Performances of With a Little Help From My Friends: A Student Showcase will follow at 7 p.m. on May 4, 5, and 6 at the LCCC Playhouse. This is a student showcase consisting of new work written and produced by LCCC students. McLachlan and DJ Zayas worked with the students in the writing and rewriting process and will be on campus working with the students during final rehearsals. Tickets to With a Little Help From My Friends are $10, with a portion of proceeds going to LCCCs Theater Club. Call 307.432.1626 to reserve tickets or email [email protected] David Zayas began his acting career with LAByrinth Theater Company in 1992. Prior to that, he served in the United States Air Force from 1981 to 1985 and the New York Police Department from 1986 to 2000. His featured television work includes Shut Eye on Hulu, Gotham on Fox, Bloodline on Netflix, Blue Bloods on CBS and Pose on F/X. David Zaya’s film appearances include Michael Clayton, The Expendables, Ride, Tallulah, Annie, Body Cam and R#J. Zayas has also appeared in several theater productions including In Arabia Wed All Be Kings and Jesus Hopped the Train. On Broadway, he appeared in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Anna in the Tropics, by Nilo Cruz and directed by Emily Mann. More recently, he starred in the play Cost of Living. This is a unique opportunity for LCCC students to meet a professional with the experience of David Zayas, Pasqua said. With Zayas’ experience in the military and law enforcement before acting, Pasqua said it could inspire LCCC students from all walks of life to pursue their goals in the arts. People’s paths through their lives are so interesting and unexpected, Pasqua said. Even if it’s for a week as a visitor, guest or teaching artist, that’s how it was going to change lives. For more information about the LCCC Theater Program, contact Jason Pasqua at [email protected] or 307-778-4323 or visit lccc.wy.edu/theatre . Copyright 2023 KGWN. All rights reserved.

