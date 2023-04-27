30 years later in Tampa, USF friends make Hollywood dreams come true

In the early 1990s, two University of South Florida students bonded over shared Hollywood dreams and promised to make a movie together one day.

They both moved to Los Angeles and broke into the film industry before moving on to other projects.

Then, a few years ago, the friends tried again. Mario Garcia and Michael Alfieri, both 52, have made a movie. The Throwback premieres at 7 p.m. on May 3 at the Tampa Theater.

Alfieri produced and Garcia wrote and directed the film shot across the Tampa Bay in 2022. It stars Jane the Virgin’s Justina Machado, Mad TV’s Will Sasso, Magnum PI’s Bobby Lee, 1923’s Michelle Randolph, and Rhonda Shear from USA Up All Night.

It was pretty surreal doing a movie in Tampa with a friend I met in Tampa, said Alfieri, now a resident of Los Angeles, and then having his first screening in Tampa.

The Throwback is a comedy about an underappreciated, stressed-out supermother whose mental meltdown during the holiday season tricks her into thinking she’s a college-aged party girl.

She’s married to the overweight bald guy, has kids, and realizes life hasn’t gone the way she planned, said Garcia, who grew up and still lives in Tampa. And really, that’s the theme behind the movie. For me personally, it’s a second chance to try to live my dream.

Garcia was the first of the friends to move to Los Angeles, shortly after graduating from USF in 1992 with a degree in mass communication. He was hired as a producer’s assistant while earning money as a graphic designer.

After a year, he was earning just $300 a week and didn’t see a promotion coming. He left Hollywood to earn a degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.

Garcia then went into business with his father, also named Mario Garcia and a famous newspaper designer whose clients included the Wall Street Journal and the Miami Herald.

At a time when online news was just beginning to take off, they started a media website design company, with The Washington Post and The New York Post as clients.

Meanwhile, Alfieri, who grew up in South Florida, graduated from USF in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing. He moved to Los Angeles, where he was hired as an assistant to Oscar and Emmy nominated producer David Permut, whose credits include Richard Pryor: Live in Concert, Blind Date and Hacksaw Ridge.

Then, in the late 1990s, recalling that Garcia had written a comedy script about a heartbroken journalist whose anti-marriage column convinces readers to divorce him, Alfieri used his connections to give his friend a second chance at the movie theater.

Garcia was signed by an agent and the film was optioned. But nothing happened.

About 99% of projects that start go nowhere, Garcia said. That’s what happened with this script.

Garcia was done with Hollywood again. Alfieri soon was too.

From Permut, he moved to the music department of Miramax Films until The Walt Disney Company took control of the independent film studio in 2005.

I was fired, said Alfieri, who still resides in Los Angeles. I then wrote a script, got a manager, thought it was going to sell, yada, yada, it didn’t, and that was about it. I left the business for 12 years and got into real estate. Then, five years ago, I had an epiphany, a midlife crisis, or whatever you want to call it. I had to give the film another chance.

One of his first calls was for Garcia, who in recent years had left the website business to start a software design business which he later sold. And, with more time, he too decided to give cinema another chance by writing The Throwback.

They initially sought the traditional big-budget studio route before realizing that producing it themselves as an independent film was the best way to prevent the film from becoming one of the 99% who never are going nowhere.

It’s proof that Marios wrote that so many stars wanted to do it, Alfieri said.

Arriving in Tampa Bay, where their Hollywood dreams began, just felt right.

And when it came time to pick a director, Alfieri said he never strayed from his one choice. It had to be Mario. He wasn’t sure, but I knew he could do it. It’s his story.

Garcia said it still didn’t feel real. I haven’t had a chance to sit down and enjoy it yet. Everything I did in a movie with my college friend didn’t come together. But I’m sure it will feel surreal once it premieres.

The Throwback premieres at 7 p.m. May 3 at the Tampa Theater, 711 N Franklin St.

Free entry.

To RSVP, visit tampatheâtre.org.