When Feroz Khan became rebellious for Raaj Kumar’s arrogance





It’s been 14 years since legendary actor Feroz Khan left for his heavenly home. Feroz was known for his cowboy swag, flamboyant style, and cigar persona. He revolutionized the style quotient of the conventional ‘filmi’ hero. The actor made his debut in Didi (1960) and was last seen in Welcome (2007). Throughout his decades-spanning acting career, he worked in over 60 films and remained one of the popular style icons to the end. In remembrance of the legendary actor on his 14th death anniversary, here we bring a lesser-known story of when Feroz broke Raaj Kumar’s arrogance. Also Read: 53 Years of Amitabh Bachchan of ‘Uunchai’ By Saat Hindustani in November 1969 The black and white era of Bollywood has yielded some of the greatest actors including Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Madhubala, Nargis, Meena Kumari and many more. They have a unique identity and a huge fan base till date. Among the many, Raaj Kumar is one of those actors who has become immortal for his personality, attitude, and unique dialogue. Before entering the film industry, he worked as a sub-inspector in the Mumbai Police. He started acting and worked in several films. Besides his unique and stylish on-screen appearance, he was well known for ‘Jaani’. However, Feroz once defeated Raaj Kumar’s arrogance with his overbearing personality. According to reports, in 1965, Feroz was seen with Raaj Kumar at Unche Log. However, during the filming of the movie, when the two met during a scene, they couldn’t coordinate properly. After several rounds, Raaj Kumar got angry and berated Feroz. He asked her to take acting advice. Feroz was new to the industry at that time and Raaj Kumar was already an established star. But, Feroz was not scared and in response, he told Raaj Kumar that it would be fine if he minded his own business. Also Read: “Khaike Paan Banaraswala” by Kishore Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan in Don, the Legendary Tale Feroz Khan’s real name was Zulfiqar Ali Shah Khan and he was born on September 25, 1939 in Bangalore, Bengaluru. Apart from his charismatic performance, he was very popular for his set of work rules. Feroz did not work on Sunday for which he left several film offers, including Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna-starring Hera Pheri.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishatv.in/news/entertainment/bollywood-legends-when-feroz-khan-turned-rebellious-for-raaj-kumar-s-arrogance-202841 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos