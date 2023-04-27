As Possible Writers’ Strike Looms, Hollywood Prepares for Fallout

Nick Bakay has had a 30-year career in television and film, including writing on mainstream network sitcoms like “Young Sheldon” and “The King of Queens.”

But the industry has changed in recent years. Now he’s working on “How to Be a Bookie”, an eight-episode series for Max.

The show is slated to wrap production on April 28, entering just under the wire ahead of a potential Writers Guild of America strike.

“The game has suddenly changed so drastically,” says Bakay. “If you’re going to go from 22 episodes and residuals to eight episodes and no residuals, that’s a blow.”

Whether you’re CEO or set painter, you have a vested interest in the outcome of the WGA negotiations taking place at the Sherman Oaks Galleria. The WGA said it was seeking to address an existential crisis for writers, brought about by shorter episode orders and the transition to streaming.

It remains possible that a deal could be reached as the contract expires on May 1. But even if it’s just to maintain credibility at the table, both sides need to be ready for a strike.

The WGA is expected to hold an event this week for writers to picket signs – part of the usual preparation for a strike deadline. (Update: The WGA actually held a sign-making event on Wednesday.) Writers are also scrambling to finish scripts.

“We make sure to get as many scripts as possible,” says the president of a production company.

The person says they are also opening as many writers rooms as possible. Writers break scripts and executives rush to give notes, knowing that no one will be able to do any writing work once the strike begins. They also know they’ll have to make up for lost time once the strike is over, so the more they do now, the better.

However, it has been difficult to hire screenwriters or sell projects in recent weeks, as the schedules are so uncertain. The exec says he’s drawn up a strike plan, which includes wrapping movies with scripts already completed and moving into animation, where the WGA typically doesn’t have jurisdiction.

According to FilmLA, production in Los Angeles has slowed sharply over the past three months, falling 24% from the first quarter of last year. While it’s difficult to disentangle the effects of broader corporate reorganizations and the cost-cutting that has accompanied these moves, FilmLA President Paul Audley said the labor situation “seems having delayed the start of certain programming”.

This is the opposite of what happened just before the writers’ strike of 2007, when studios ramped up production in the months before the deadline.

“Production has slowed significantly,” says Dejon Ellis, business manager for IATSE Local 80, which represents grippers, doctors and craftsmen. “Our members are suffering.

Ellis says, however, that it may have to do with studios struggling to find a profitable streaming model, rather than something to do with the WGA.

“It’s easy to blame the writers and their negotiations,” he says.

The Directors Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA are expected to begin contract negotiations within the next two months. These talks should also be difficult.

This round of bargaining comes at the end of a decade of ramping up television production. From 2009 to 2019, the number of working TV writers increased by 70%, according to guild data, bringing a flood of new talent into the business. New writers typically earn a minimum wage – $4,546 per week for a staff writer or $7,412 for anyone above entry level. It’s good money while it lasts. But for many writers, that’s not the case.

The pandemic hit in 2020, and then investors began to downgrade the economics of Netflix and other streaming services two years later, leaving many of these new writers without a clear path in their careers.

“A lot of production companies and streamers were doing a lot of overproduction of shows,” says David Goodman, co-chair of the WGA’s negotiating committee. “We’ve had this peak number of shows that have been made, but now it’s starting to go down.”

At the same time, the shows that are produced have fewer episodes, leaving many writers looking for other jobs or unemployed for most of the year. The guild is looking to push back with a proposal to set minimum TV staffing levels. Writers also want a more robust residual flow, to tide them over in times of unemployment.

But the companies – faced with a streaming business model that doesn’t generate much profit – don’t seem in the mood to accede to these demands. This has both sides on a collision course, and it’s unclear whether either will blink until May 2.

“Everyone wants to work,” says Bakay. “I always think of the whole crew and their family. I hate the idea of ​​anyone else being discouraged by our problems.

But, he adds, “we’re at a peak time where new media is running away with this.”

Key issues:

mini rooms

The WGA wants to impose a minimum number of writers per TV show. Studios are increasingly using “mini-rooms” – where only a handful of writers shut down an entire season in a matter of weeks. The guild fears that if left unchecked, studios could do away with the traditional writers’ room model, replacing it with a cheaper way of doing scripted television.

Residual flows

The current WGA streaming residual is a fixed amount whether a show is watched by 10 million people or 10. The WGA wants to add a “success factor,” where shows that generate more views receive a higher residual. But that would require opening up viewership data, which streamers don’t want to do.

Scope protection

Writers are usually paid per episode. In the age of streaming, TV seasons have fewer episodes but often take just as long to produce, so writers earn less per week. The WGA previously reached an agreement where the episode rate buys no more than 2.4 weeks of work. This agreement does not apply to writers earning $400,000 or more. The WGA wants to remove the $400,000 cap, so writers above that level can earn more.

Jennifer Maas contributed to this story.

