Furman’s Ken Kolb Wins James Beard Award Nomination in Food Issues





Author, Department Chair and Professor of Sociology at Furman University Kenneth Kolb has been nominated for the 2023 Media Prize by the James Beard Foundation for his literary work entitled: Retail inequality: reframing the food desert debate. Kolb joins two others in the Food Issues and Advocacy nomination category, as his 2021 University of California Press book investigates two predominantly black neighborhoods in Greenville. Kolb’s book challenges assumptions around the lack of supply and demand that sends people elsewhere for food. It also tries to define how people eat what’s closest to nearby, which influences their eating habits. “Lack of access to healthy food in underprivileged communities is a national phenomenon, and Greenville is no exception,” Kolb said in a statement to Greenville News. “So while the book is about Southernside and West Greenville, it’s also a story about America.” Kolb’s work predates recent changes in the dynamics of food availability within the city limits of Greenville, but it confirms the research that his nominated book attempts to define. “A grocery store will one day come to Southernside and West Greenville. However, I fear that by then the demographics have changed so much that they will be unrecognizable to long-time residents,” Kolb said. “The arrival of Whole Foods in Haine Sirrine is a clear example of this,” Kolb said. “The community has been asking for investment for decades. Now, after losing 85% of its black population over the past 30 years, it’s getting a Whole Foods. It’s kind of a victory, but also a cautionary tale.” Dinner along the main street:Downtown Dining: 10 New Spring Dishes at 5 Greenville Restaurants The Food Issues and Advocacy category is determined by an author’s coverage of investigative journalism, food policy, in-depth and critical analysis of the changing social landscape surrounding food, according to the Foundation’s award description. James Beard. The winners of this year’s Media Awards will be announced at a ceremony to be held at Columbia College Chicago on June 3. Kolb will join Danya Lee-Mrquez of Greenville in Chicago at the awards ceremony. Lee-Mrquez, head of Comal 864was nominated as a semi-finalist for the James Beard Best Chef: Southeast for 2023 Award in January. Past Greenville James Beard Foundation Award nominees for Best Chef: Southeast include Greg McPhee, owner of The Anchorage and Mr. Crisp; Jon Buck, Executive Chef of Husk Greenville; David Porras, co-owner of Oak Hill Café & Farm; and Adam Cooke, co-owner and executive chef of Topsoil Kitchen Market. Kolb has been a professor at Furman University since 2008. Earlier in 2023, he was elected a member of the Aspen Institute for Food Leaders. AJ Jackson covers the food and culinary scene, as well as arts, entertainment and more for The Greenville News and Anderson Independent Mail. Reach him by email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ajhappened.

