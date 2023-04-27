Bollywood roundup: Salman Khan, Nawazuddin, Ali Fazal, and many more…

– Advertisement –

Salman looks angrily at a fan after trying to shake the actor’s hand

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who can be seen in the recently released film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ recently returned to Mumbai from Dubai where he was promoting his film. When he landed at Mumbai International Airport, he was surrounded by a sea of ​​fans.

As Salman walked to his car, a fan attempted to enter his personal space and was pushed away by Salman’s security chief, Shera. Salman even looked angrily at the fan before seeing the inside of his car and running away.

Salman’s security was tightened in light of death threats issued by imprisoned mobster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Bishnoi has also reportedly been linked to the fatal shooting of Punjabi music star Sidhu Moose Wala in May 2022.

Bishnoi threatened Salman saying he would avenge Salman’s 1998 murder of the black deer while filming “Hum Saath Saath Hain”.

Nawazuddin tries his hand at dancing for ‘Cocktail’ by ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’

Mumbai– Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has two movies on the horizon for release, “Jogira Sara Ra Ra” and “Afwaah,” will be seen shaking his leg in the song “Cocktail” from “Jogira Sara Ra Ra.”

While we will see the actor for the first time doing excessive commercial dancing, he spoke about his experience filming for Cocktail.

Sharing the experience of trying his hand at dancing in the song, Nawazuddin told IANS, “’Cocktail’ was really a surprise for me. For me, acting is much easier than dancing. When it comes to dancing. It’s a nightmare for me. But I had a blast shooting for ‘Cocktail’.

The actor further mentioned that it was his first “full-fledged commercial song” and that he was quite nervous before filming the track.

He told IANS: “I remember being so nervous the day we were supposed to start filming, but little by little I started to like it. I’m really happy that the song came out well and I hope the public will love it as much as we enjoyed working on it. Now I’m more confident doing dance numbers.

As he prepares for his two releases, Nawaz also has an interesting lineup of films which includes films like “Haddi”, “Tiku Weds Sheru” and “Adbhut”.

Ali Fazal is thrilled with Tim Cook’s response to ‘Astronaut and His Parrot’

Mumbai– Actor Ali Fazal, known for his work in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Fukrey’ and ‘Death on the Nile’, is over the moon after Apple Inc boss Tim Cook praised his short sci-fi film ‘The Astronaut and his Parrot’ directed by Arati Kadav.

Tim was recently in Mumbai for the launch of their brand store. During his visit, Tim interacted with members of Hindi film fraternity like Madhuri Dixit Nene and also saw the film introduced by Arati who was invited to deliver a special lecture on the film. He liked the filmmaker, touting her as one of India’s finest female sci-fi directors who shot the entire film on her iPhone.

Pleased with Tim’s response, Ali, who stars in the film, said: ‘It was good to finally show the film to Tim Cook. Considering that the whole movie was shot with Apple products, receiving this kind of compliments from Apple’s CEO is quite encouraging.”

He mentioned, “Since it’s a sci-fi movie, most of the shots were made with a green screen, but it was Arati’s vision that made this movie what it is today.” today. I hope we will continue to make more films like this that represent India.”

Arati is the same director who made the wholesome sci-fi movie “Cargo” which starred Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles.

“The Astronaut and His Parrot” is about a space explorer who, following an accident, was adrift in a vacuum with a lack of oxygen. In his final moments in space, he desperately tries to send messages to his daughter via signals but is met by a seeing parrot in a fortune teller’s stall.

Kunal Kemmu says it’s important to break the monotony to enjoy work the same way

Mumbai– Actor Kunal Kemmu, who was recently seen in the streaming comedy-drama series “Pop Kaun?” and the streaming movie “Kanjoos Makkichoos”, believes that maintaining versatility is the way out of the monotony and making work fun. Since his debut movie ‘Kalyug’ and with projects like ‘Dhol’, ‘Golmaal Series’, ‘Go Goa Gone’, ‘Abhay’, the actor has dabbled in different genres be it thriller, drama , a murder mystery , or comedy.

In comedy as well, he experimented with subgenres like situation comedy, dark comedy, family comedy, and slapstick comedy. The actor shared how he broke stereotypes saying, “When I started out I was only offered serious roles and then I was offered ‘Dhol’. After doing ‘Dhol’, I ‘ve done ’99’, ‘Golmaal’, and even ‘Go Goa Gone’, then 90% of the roles that came were all comedians, funnily enough, in the same year I was offered ‘Kalank’, ‘Malang’ and ‘Abhay’.

Speaking about the aforementioned movies, Kunal said, “These are all a welcome change from the comedies I used to do. You have to be ready to mingle with different genres because it helps you to be a better artist”.

The actor will next be seen in ‘Gulkanda Tales’ directed by Raj – DK of ‘The Family Man’ fame and he is currently working on post-production on his debut film ‘Madgaon Express’. (IANS)