Entertainment
Bollywood roundup: Salman Khan, Nawazuddin, Ali Fazal, and many more…
Salman looks angrily at a fan after trying to shake the actor’s hand
Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who can be seen in the recently released film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ recently returned to Mumbai from Dubai where he was promoting his film. When he landed at Mumbai International Airport, he was surrounded by a sea of fans.
As Salman walked to his car, a fan attempted to enter his personal space and was pushed away by Salman’s security chief, Shera. Salman even looked angrily at the fan before seeing the inside of his car and running away.
Salman’s security was tightened in light of death threats issued by imprisoned mobster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Bishnoi has also reportedly been linked to the fatal shooting of Punjabi music star Sidhu Moose Wala in May 2022.
Bishnoi threatened Salman saying he would avenge Salman’s 1998 murder of the black deer while filming “Hum Saath Saath Hain”.
Nawazuddin tries his hand at dancing for ‘Cocktail’ by ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’
Mumbai– Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has two movies on the horizon for release, “Jogira Sara Ra Ra” and “Afwaah,” will be seen shaking his leg in the song “Cocktail” from “Jogira Sara Ra Ra.”
While we will see the actor for the first time doing excessive commercial dancing, he spoke about his experience filming for Cocktail.
Sharing the experience of trying his hand at dancing in the song, Nawazuddin told IANS, “’Cocktail’ was really a surprise for me. For me, acting is much easier than dancing. When it comes to dancing. It’s a nightmare for me. But I had a blast shooting for ‘Cocktail’.
The actor further mentioned that it was his first “full-fledged commercial song” and that he was quite nervous before filming the track.
He told IANS: “I remember being so nervous the day we were supposed to start filming, but little by little I started to like it. I’m really happy that the song came out well and I hope the public will love it as much as we enjoyed working on it. Now I’m more confident doing dance numbers.
As he prepares for his two releases, Nawaz also has an interesting lineup of films which includes films like “Haddi”, “Tiku Weds Sheru” and “Adbhut”.
Ali Fazal is thrilled with Tim Cook’s response to ‘Astronaut and His Parrot’
Mumbai– Actor Ali Fazal, known for his work in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Fukrey’ and ‘Death on the Nile’, is over the moon after Apple Inc boss Tim Cook praised his short sci-fi film ‘The Astronaut and his Parrot’ directed by Arati Kadav.
Tim was recently in Mumbai for the launch of their brand store. During his visit, Tim interacted with members of Hindi film fraternity like Madhuri Dixit Nene and also saw the film introduced by Arati who was invited to deliver a special lecture on the film. He liked the filmmaker, touting her as one of India’s finest female sci-fi directors who shot the entire film on her iPhone.
Pleased with Tim’s response, Ali, who stars in the film, said: ‘It was good to finally show the film to Tim Cook. Considering that the whole movie was shot with Apple products, receiving this kind of compliments from Apple’s CEO is quite encouraging.”
He mentioned, “Since it’s a sci-fi movie, most of the shots were made with a green screen, but it was Arati’s vision that made this movie what it is today.” today. I hope we will continue to make more films like this that represent India.”
Arati is the same director who made the wholesome sci-fi movie “Cargo” which starred Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles.
“The Astronaut and His Parrot” is about a space explorer who, following an accident, was adrift in a vacuum with a lack of oxygen. In his final moments in space, he desperately tries to send messages to his daughter via signals but is met by a seeing parrot in a fortune teller’s stall.
Kunal Kemmu says it’s important to break the monotony to enjoy work the same way
Mumbai– Actor Kunal Kemmu, who was recently seen in the streaming comedy-drama series “Pop Kaun?” and the streaming movie “Kanjoos Makkichoos”, believes that maintaining versatility is the way out of the monotony and making work fun. Since his debut movie ‘Kalyug’ and with projects like ‘Dhol’, ‘Golmaal Series’, ‘Go Goa Gone’, ‘Abhay’, the actor has dabbled in different genres be it thriller, drama , a murder mystery , or comedy.
In comedy as well, he experimented with subgenres like situation comedy, dark comedy, family comedy, and slapstick comedy. The actor shared how he broke stereotypes saying, “When I started out I was only offered serious roles and then I was offered ‘Dhol’. After doing ‘Dhol’, I ‘ve done ’99’, ‘Golmaal’, and even ‘Go Goa Gone’, then 90% of the roles that came were all comedians, funnily enough, in the same year I was offered ‘Kalank’, ‘Malang’ and ‘Abhay’.
Speaking about the aforementioned movies, Kunal said, “These are all a welcome change from the comedies I used to do. You have to be ready to mingle with different genres because it helps you to be a better artist”.
The actor will next be seen in ‘Gulkanda Tales’ directed by Raj – DK of ‘The Family Man’ fame and he is currently working on post-production on his debut film ‘Madgaon Express’. (IANS)
|
Sources
2/ https://indianewengland.com/bollywood-roundup-salman-khan-nawazuddin-ali-fazal-and-more/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaborat[email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood roundup: Salman Khan, Nawazuddin, Ali Fazal, and many more…
- Comprehensive Google Ads Setup Guide for Lawyers » Alameda County Bar Association
- Manager, Direct Mail – Helen Keller International | Jobs
- Where is Trump talking today? – NBC Boston
- South Carolina football quarterback in transfer portal
- Three Sun Devils win singles matches but fall in Pac-12 tournament
- Army Guard Sniper Team Wins International Sniper Competition > National Guard > Guard News
- Imprisoned Putin critic jokes about solitary confinement
- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wins vote of confidence | Political news
- Five reasons why Tom Jones will steal your heart | Masterpiece
- Integra’s AI-powered products gain innovation leadership
- NDISC Alumnus Spotlight: Charles Sedore 21 | Latest news | News | International Security Center ND