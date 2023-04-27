The iconic actor who taught Al Pacino ‘more than anyone’





(Credit: Ludmila Joaquina Valentina Buyo)

Regularly voted by fans and critics as one of the most talented actors of his generation, Al Pacino had an unprecedented impact on the cultural frameworks of American cinema. From The Godfather For scarface, Pacinos’ filmography is full of iconic masterpieces that have inspired countless aspiring filmmakers and actors. This is exactly why, when praising another artist, those opinions always carry a lot of weight. During his illustrious career, Pacino has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, from Marlon Brando to Robert De Niro. Indeed, his last collaboration with the latter, Martin Scorsese The Irishman, reminded fans that they are still able to maintain their amazing on-screen chemistry and create something magical. However, there is one actor that Pacino considers a cut above the rest. That actor was none other than John Cazale, one of the definitive stars of the 1970s who starred in some of the greatest films of the 20th century. Pacino has worked with Cazale on several productions including The Godfather series and Sidney Lumets dog afternoon. They also collaborated on several theatrical works, which is why Pacino cited Cazale as the biggest influence on his artistic journey as an actor. During a conversation with The New York Times, Pacino said: John Cazale, in general, was one of the great actors of our time at that time, at any time. I learned so much from him. I had done a lot of theater and three films with him. He was inspiring, he just was. And he got no credit for any of it. He was in five movies, all Oscar-nominated movies, and he was awesome in all of them. He was particularly brilliant in Godfather II,and I don’t think he got that kind of recognition. On several occasions, Pacino spoke at length about Cazales’ genius and claimed that he was the one who changed Pacino’s approach to his craft. In another interview, the scarface The star pointed out that Cazale was brilliant at inhabiting a character’s mental space, which translated into his fantastic performances in film and theater. This unique quality made a deep impression on Pacino, who also tried to incorporate it. He had a great sense of reality, Pacino explained when speaking of Cazales’ greatness. John was the actor who became the one he played. He was amazing to watch, I mean, that was a lesson in itself. I think I learned more about acting from John than anyone else. John grew up in a role and grew and became and became more and more, and he never stopped. It was endless. That’s what he taught me too, that it’s never over. You just carry on. Watch the interview below. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The most popular {{#.}} {{#articles}} {{#title}} {{/title}} {{/articles}} {{/.}}

