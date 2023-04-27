Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Credits Bollywood For Her Stunt Skills And ‘Citadel’ Is Her ‘Hardest’ Action Yet
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a Bollywood star before moving to Hollywood with Quanticoand the actress says those roots are a big part of her action-packed performance in Prime Videos’ new spy thriller, Citadel.
The series follows Nadia Sinh (Chopra) and Mason Kane (Richard Madden), two former members of a now defunct global spy agency called Citadel. The show picks up eight years after the fall of Citadel and the two have had their minds wiped, and they are soon pulled out of their new lives and back into battle when a former Citadel colleague (Stanley Tucci) calls.
“It’s a very complex show,” Chopra told Narcity. “My character is really deeply marked by the person she was and the person she has become over these eight years.”
The show is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Endgame and Marvel’s Captain America movies. The Russos clearly have Marvel-like ideas for the future, with Citadel spinoffs in preparation for various global markets.
We love the idea of trying to create a global community because stories are one of the last things we have left that binds us together,” Joe Russo said. “There are a lot of divisions in the world today. , and stories bring you together.
Russo added that Amazon’s “unique” reach makes it perfect for a project like this, and Chopra’s crossover stardom also made it an excellent choice to start the franchise.
There are very few international stars who grab the world’s attention like she does. And she’s an amazing, strong female lead character who kicks a lot on the show, and Priyanka is physically gifted. I have never seen anyone so ready to participate in a stunt sequence or a stunt fight, Russo said.
The choices she makes, they’re very smart. And I have to be honest, I was surprised how much she loved stunts and doing her own stunts. She’s almost like the Tom Cruise woman, he says.
We spoke with Priyanka Chopra Jonas ahead of the April 28 premiere date to discuss her new series and the next phase of her career.
Joe Russo said you liked the acrobatic combat in Citadel. What made you want to do it yourself?
“I’m not someone who wants to do my stunts because I have pride or want to show off or whatever. But I did them because my training in Bollywood was to be able to do your own stunts. So I come in with experience and I come in with expertise.
“The reason Joe Russo is so excited about me doing my own stunts is because of Bollywood and everything I learned from movies back then.”
You have always said that the bare minimum is not a standard that you set for yourself. How did you push yourself harder for this role?
“It’s just the hardest thing I’ve done in every way, both physically and emotionally. Honestly, we shot it during COVID, I was away from my family, we couldn’t meet anyone, we we shot it for a year and a half.
“It’s a very complex show. My character is really deeply affected by the person she was and the person she has become in those eight years (after her mind was erased).
“And at the same time, you know, it was physically a lot on my shoulders because of my character’s skills on the show. So the physics of training every week, every day, trying to find time to do stunts, learning combat training, learning weapons, all very intimidating for a long duration.
“I never rest on my laurels. I don’t believe in it. I believe you have to figure out the next thing after you’re done with one and Citadel is the most I’ve pushed myself in a long time.”
If each character is somewhat the actor who plays them, how much of Priyanka is there in Nadia?
“Very little actually. I try never to play myself. My method is to be able to familiarize myself so much with the character I’m playing, that I disappear. So I try not to be similar, but I think that Nadia and I have a similarity, which is that when something bad happens, we’re not going to run away; we’ll just stay there and deal with it.”
You have this huge platform on a global stage with the world watching on Prime Video. Do you feel pressure?
“No, I treat it like my job.
“I know that being an actor and having such a long career that I’ve enjoyed, I have a lot of people discussing me and my life and I’m consumed publicly; I’m a dinner table conversation.
“If I spend every day thinking about it, you can’t be sane, so I just like to have a really normal approach to what I do. I go to work and I come home.”
In the series, the characters have their memories erased. If you could keep one memory of your trip to the Citadel, what would it be?
“Premiere of the show in Mumbai. Watching it in an IMAX theater with the industry I grew up watching and the friends and family who have seen me since I was 20 and watching them watch me on the big screen do that, I think, is an essential memory that will stay with me for a long time.”
This interview has been edited and condensed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.narcity.com/priyanka-chopra-bollywood-stunt-skills-citadel-action
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Priyanka Chopra Credits Bollywood For Her Stunt Skills And ‘Citadel’ Is Her ‘Hardest’ Action Yet
- Simona Halep expresses her dismay at the delayed doping hearing
- Best deals for women and men starting at $5
- A massive video game merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzards has been blocked by the UK.
- US reports no new mpox cases for first time since outbreak began
- Donald Trump rape accuser says she was vilified on social media
- ‘It will be a turning point’: BJP’s Tejasvi Surya on Kharge’s remarks on PM Modi
- Report calls on UK government to investigate Khalistan extremism
- Award-winning journalist and public media vet Tonya Mosley named co-host of ‘Fresh Air’ : NPR
- Envestnet Tech Lead Talks TikTok, Embedded Finance, Advisor Innovation
- Why is gambling reform taking place and how are there plans to tackle addiction? | | Gambling
- Ill Erdogan reappears in virtual ceremony with Putin