Priyanka Chopra Credits Bollywood For Her Stunt Skills And ‘Citadel’ Is Her ‘Hardest’ Action Yet

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a Bollywood star before moving to Hollywood with Quanticoand the actress says those roots are a big part of her action-packed performance in Prime Videos’ new spy thriller, Citadel.

The series follows Nadia Sinh (Chopra) and Mason Kane (Richard Madden), two former members of a now defunct global spy agency called Citadel. The show picks up eight years after the fall of Citadel and the two have had their minds wiped, and they are soon pulled out of their new lives and back into battle when a former Citadel colleague (Stanley Tucci) calls.

“It’s a very complex show,” Chopra told Narcity. “My character is really deeply marked by the person she was and the person she has become over these eight years.”

The show is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Endgame and Marvel’s Captain America movies. The Russos clearly have Marvel-like ideas for the future, with Citadel spinoffs in preparation for various global markets.

We love the idea of ​​trying to create a global community because stories are one of the last things we have left that binds us together,” Joe Russo said. “There are a lot of divisions in the world today. , and stories bring you together.

Russo added that Amazon’s “unique” reach makes it perfect for a project like this, and Chopra’s crossover stardom also made it an excellent choice to start the franchise.

There are very few international stars who grab the world’s attention like she does. And she’s an amazing, strong female lead character who kicks a lot on the show, and Priyanka is physically gifted. I have never seen anyone so ready to participate in a stunt sequence or a stunt fight, Russo said.

The choices she makes, they’re very smart. And I have to be honest, I was surprised how much she loved stunts and doing her own stunts. She’s almost like the Tom Cruise woman, he says.

We spoke with Priyanka Chopra Jonas ahead of the April 28 premiere date to discuss her new series and the next phase of her career.

Joe Russo said you liked the acrobatic combat in Citadel. What made you want to do it yourself? “I’m not someone who wants to do my stunts because I have pride or want to show off or whatever. But I did them because my training in Bollywood was to be able to do your own stunts. So I come in with experience and I come in with expertise. “The reason Joe Russo is so excited about me doing my own stunts is because of Bollywood and everything I learned from movies back then.”

You have always said that the bare minimum is not a standard that you set for yourself. How did you push yourself harder for this role? “It’s just the hardest thing I’ve done in every way, both physically and emotionally. Honestly, we shot it during COVID, I was away from my family, we couldn’t meet anyone, we we shot it for a year and a half. “It’s a very complex show. My character is really deeply affected by the person she was and the person she has become in those eight years (after her mind was erased). “And at the same time, you know, it was physically a lot on my shoulders because of my character’s skills on the show. So the physics of training every week, every day, trying to find time to do stunts, learning combat training, learning weapons, all very intimidating for a long duration. “I never rest on my laurels. I don’t believe in it. I believe you have to figure out the next thing after you’re done with one and Citadel is the most I’ve pushed myself in a long time.”

If each character is somewhat the actor who plays them, how much of Priyanka is there in Nadia? “Very little actually. I try never to play myself. My method is to be able to familiarize myself so much with the character I’m playing, that I disappear. So I try not to be similar, but I think that Nadia and I have a similarity, which is that when something bad happens, we’re not going to run away; we’ll just stay there and deal with it.”

You have this huge platform on a global stage with the world watching on Prime Video. Do you feel pressure? “No, I treat it like my job. “I know that being an actor and having such a long career that I’ve enjoyed, I have a lot of people discussing me and my life and I’m consumed publicly; I’m a dinner table conversation. “If I spend every day thinking about it, you can’t be sane, so I just like to have a really normal approach to what I do. I go to work and I come home.”

In the series, the characters have their memories erased. If you could keep one memory of your trip to the Citadel, what would it be? “Premiere of the show in Mumbai. Watching it in an IMAX theater with the industry I grew up watching and the friends and family who have seen me since I was 20 and watching them watch me on the big screen do that, I think, is an essential memory that will stay with me for a long time.”

This interview has been edited and condensed.