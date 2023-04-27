Actor Mamukkoya buried with state honors | Entertainment News





The remains of veteran actor Mamukkoya who died in Kozhikode were laid to rest at the cemetery near Kannamparambu Masjid in Kozhikode on Thursday. Thousands of people paid tribute to the actor who made generations of Malayalis laugh and cry with his brilliant on-screen performances. Crowds gather near the cemetery near Kannamparambu Masjid in Kozhikode ahead of Mamukkoya’s funeral. Photo: Sajeesh P. Sankaran/Manorama

Joju George, Neeraj Madhav, Nirmal Palazhi, Edavela Babu, Surabhi Lakshmi, Sathyan Anthikad and Santhosh Pandit were among those who paid their last respects to the actor. Mamukkoya’s remains are taken to the cemetery. Photo: Sajeesh P. Sankaran | Manorama

The entertainer, who had acted in over 450 films, including four Tamil films and one in French, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode after suffering a heart attack at the venue of a football tournament at Wandoor in Malappuram Monday. His condition worsened following a cerebral hemorrhage. He breathed his last on Wednesday. The actor’s body had been kept for public viewing at Kozhikode Town Hall until 10 p.m. Wednesday, after which he was taken home overnight. The remains were also kept at the Arakinnar Juma Masjid at 9:30 a.m. Thursday before being taken to Kannamparambu Masjid for burial. The actor had made his screen debut with the film “Anyarude Bhoomi” (1979) directed by Nilambur Balan and later rose to prominence in the industry with his quintessential Kozhikode dialect and dialogue style. The mortal remains of veteran actor Mamukkoya brought to the cemetery near Kannamparambu Masjid in Kozhikode. Photo: Sajeesh P. Sankaran/Manorama

His frequent association with director Sathyan Anthikkad in films like Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Sandesham and ‘Rasathanthram’ among others in the 80s and 90s, helped establish him as one of the leading comedians and character actors of the Malayalam film industry. His collaborations with other veteran actors including Sreenivasan, Jagadish, Mukesh, Innocent, Philomina and KPAC Lalitha among others in films like Vadakkunokkiyantram, Chakoram and Ramji Rao Speaking are still known for their one-liners. Although he appeared several times in a similar role, his performances never felt repetitive. Mamukkoya is survived by his wife Suhra and his children Muhammad Nisar, Shahida, Nadia and Abdul Rasheed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/2023/04/26/mamukkoya-mortal-remains-funeral-ceremony-kozhikode.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos