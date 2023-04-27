20 funny Bollywood movies to watch

Bollywood comedies have long been a staple of Indian cinema and are widely regarded as “family films” that can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages. Given their wide appeal, it’s no surprise that they consistently do well at the box office, with romantic and comedic films often ranking equally in popularity. While many contemporary comedy films focus on escaping the viewers, many classic films from earlier eras boasted of impeccable scripts and are considered the classic family comedy films in Bollywood.

Despite the shift in focus towards pure entertainment, there are still plenty of excellent funny Bollywood movies being made today. We have compiled a list of top 20 funny Bollywood movies across Indian cinema history. Whether you’re into slapstick humor or witty one-liners, we guarantee these movies will have you laughing from start to finish. So sit back, relax, and get ready to laugh ’til it hurts, these movies are sure to leave you with a serious case of laughs.

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Actors: Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore

One of the classic old Hindi comedy films from 1975, this film follows a husband who plays a practical joke on his wife’s father, starring in a ridiculous tale filled with situational comedy. The chemistry between Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan is indelible and shows why Mukherjee is the king of comedy.

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Actors: Amol Palekar, Bindiya Goswami, Deven Verma with Shubha Khote, Buaji Kalindi, Manju Singh, Ratna Sharma, Dina Pathak

Considered one of the best comedy films in Bollywood history, Gol Maal is a story of stalking, fake mustaches and a ridiculous hockey game, the film’s thunderous humor is fabulous. Utpal Dutt’s memorable inharmonious laughter and mumbling add to the film’s charm.

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Actors: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon

The film follows two nice con men who fight to win the heart of a descendant and ultimately protect her from peril. Although it originally had an average box office performance, the film has become a cult classic with its speeches quoted in ultramodern discussion and culture.

Director: David Dhawan

Actors: Govinda, Karishma Kapoor with Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan

It’s no secret that David Dhawan has created some of the best comedy films in Bollywood. Coolie No. 1 is a classic Bollywood comedy about matchmaking. When a matchmaker named Shaadiram Gharjode is belittled by Hoshiyar, who wants wealthier families to marry his daughters, Shaadiram sets out for revenge. He brings in Raju, a coolie who claims to be from a wealthy family, and postdates ridiculous situations and ironies.

Director: David Dhawan

Actors: Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Rambha

This Hindi comedy is about twins separated at birth. The film explores the thinking intelligence of the twins and the previous confusion that occurs when they fall in love with different women. The movie is built on ridiculous misinterpretations and incorrect individualities.

Director: Kamal Hasan

Actors: Kamal Hassan, Tabu, Amrish Puri and Paresh Rawal

Kamal Haasan directs and stars in this riveting comedy about a stepfather who falls in love with his son-in-law disguised as a woman. Inspired by Mrs Doubtfire by Robin Williams, 420 gauze is a delightful resentful lift.

Director: David Dhawan

Actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Raveena Tandon with Ramya Krishna, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal and Madhuri Dixit

Arjun, a police inspector, and Pyare, his friend, are mistaken for each other by Neha, who believes Arjun is Pyare. Meanwhile, Pyare flirts with Arjun’s family, Seema, and the two bobbie lookalikes, nicknamed Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan, continue to cause trouble for which Arjun and Pyare are charged. The film is filled with moments of laughter and eschewal and is a staple for Bollywood comedy suckers.

Director: David Dhawan

Actors: Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Karishma Kapoor and Pooja Batra

This classic Bollywood comedy film, inspired by the film Pyaar Kiye Jaa, tells the story of a father who is fed up with the constant whims of his mischievous sons and the theft of plutocrats. When the sons’ attempts to wrest the plutocrats from their father fail, a ridiculous game of cat and mouse ensues. The film features Govinda’s award-winning performance and romantic action.

Director: Priyadarshan

Actors: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty, Tabu with Om Puri, Gulshan Grover, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Mukesh Khanna

Hera Phéri is arguably Bollywood’s finest comedy about a triad embroiled in a dangerous hijacking affair. The film is a remake of the 1989 Malayalam film, Speech by Ramji Rao and features a talented cast of actors.

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Actors: Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Jimmy Shergill, Sunil Dutt with Rohini Hattangadi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kurush Deboo, Yatin Karyekar, Rohitash Gaud, Neha Dubey.

Munna Bhai MBBS is a top notch Bollywood comedy about a moron named Munna Bhai who lies about being a croaker to gain his father’s trust. When her cover is blown, Munna Bhai signs up for the same medical counseling as her father’s old friend, where ridiculous and heartwarming situations follow one another. The film is directed by the famous Rajkumar Hirani.

Director: Rohit Shetty

Actors: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Tusshar Kapoor with Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal

Golmaal Fun Unlimited is a Hindi comedy about a group of musketeers – Gopal, Lucky, Madhav and Laxman who are involved in a series of scams. When Nirali enters their lives, the foursome must continue their swindler ways while trying to maintain their pretensions. The movie is directed by Rohit Shetty and features a talented cast of actors and is one of the funniest Bollywood movies made in the 2000 era.

Director: Priyadarshan

Actors: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan with Rajpal Yadav and Ameesha Patel

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a horror-comedy that revolves around the character of Vidya Balan returning to her ancestral home in a superstitious town with her husband. When the effects start to go awry, they call in Akshay Kumar’s character to take care of the problem, and a series of tumultuous mayhem ensues. Unlike typical Bollywood slapstick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa has a strong plot with humor scattered throughout.

Directors: Sajid, Sajid Khan, Farhad Samji

Actors: Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone with Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal and Jiah Khan

Aarush played by Akshay Kumar is the main character in this movie. He works in a bar and bad luck rules his life. It gets plutocrats as people lose poker games. He is rejected from his marriage to Pooja, a girl he loves, and he is also smitten by his elderly family. Aarush visits a friend in London. Bob lives in London with his wife, Hetal. Hetal was extremely unhappy with Aarush’s presence. But he proved his good heart. Aarush is still unhappy with his life and is self-murdering. He is saved by Sandy. Sandy falls in love with him. She gets to know him and is genuinely equivocal. How will this unhappy relationship evolve?

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Actors: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Annu Kapoor

A fertility expert is looking for a fit and thin sperm boss. He crosses paths with Vicky and convinces him to come one. All is well until Vicky gets married and her secret is revealed. Moreover, his wife cannot conceive. Consider this one of the stylish, coming-of-age comedy movies made in recent times.

Director: Luv Ranjan

Actors: Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayos Bakhirta with Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma

Three boys Rajat, Vikrant and Nishant are musketeers. Rajat falls in love with Neha. Nishant falls in love with Charu and she uses him to pay his bills, he is too naive to notice. Vikrant likes Rhea who can’t get over her five times swain, Varun. Three guys go crazy, they have a lot of trouble managing their love affairs. How are they going to save their love life?

Director: Raj Mehta

Actors: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani with Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh

This crime comedy follows two opposite couples who get caught up in a mess during their IVF treatment, and what follows is a laugh. Varun Batra and Deepu Batra are the hip, civic couple while Honey Batra and Monika Batra play the traditional, lucky hug. Relations between them are ridiculous, and in the end also sincere. With top-notch performances and striptease moments, Good Newwz promises a good time.

Director: Raj Mehta

Actors: Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli

With an ensemble cast, the comedy flowed well throughout the film. A film grounded in love, happiness and family ties and everything that comes up at the time of marriage was a complete copycat. A killer playlist and ridiculous situations made it one of the best comedy movies to come out of Bollywood.

Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Actors: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar

With talented players such as Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao taking over our defenses, it’s no surprise that Badhaai Do is a film not to be missed. The study of the sensitive chronicle of Lavender’s wedding history was well done, combined with sweet humor and sparked passion in the followers as it was supposed to.

Director: Anubhuti Kashyap

Actors: Ayushmann Khurrana with Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh

Who can beat Ayushmaan Khurrana when it comes to being protean? Doctor G in 2022 was yet another feather in the cap when he played the role of the only manly student in a gynecology department and the madness that followed was truly horse-riding laughter. A fun representation invested with important missions for society as well understood by the followership.

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Actors: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani with Bhumi Pednekar

Marketable cinema can’t be wrong, Govinda Naam Mera was one of the band rides towards the end of time. Vicky Kaushal, who played the role of Govinda Waghmare, has an abusive wife, a daughter and a court case to juggle and sort out her life, what ensues is a lot of connivance and also murder. The dialogue delivery, ridiculous timing, and impeccable fun made this one a fun watch.

Photo: Shutterstock