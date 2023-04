Arnold Schwarzenegger makes surprise appearance – The Hollywood Reporter

This year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner will open with a major star power, like The Hollywood Reportr hears action star (and former California Governor) Arnold Schwarzenegger will kick off the program with a pre-recorded “cold open.” Exactly what Schwarzenegger will say or do remains a mystery for now, though he’s been making headlines in recent months delivering earnest monologues, with a recent one addressed to anti-Semites warning them they “will eventually be broken.” ” if they continue on the path of hating. Last year’s event also featured a cold open skit, featuring Late show host James Corden. Schwarzenegger should also star in the Netflix series FUBARwhich will debut next month. His participation underscores how the post-pandemic, post-Donald Trump WHCD is coming back to the fore in a way it hasn’t seen in years. President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will return, with Biden set to deliver a routine, as tradition dictates (putting aside the pandemic or Trump’s presidency, when he skipped the event) . Daily show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. will be the lead artist, following Biden with his own roast. Wood’s Elder Daily show his colleague Trevor Noah hosted the 2022 event, his return to a live dinner after being canceled in 2020 and 2021. While it’s not yet known which famous faces will be attending in person this year, the event is growing. is sold out early, suggesting it is a hot ticket, and media companies buying tables have reportedly contacted agents and managers to see who would be interested in joining them. Among those confirmed to be in attendance so far are John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Rosario Dawson, Jerry O’Connell, John Leguizamo and Lisa Vanderpump. Media executives also regularly visit the Washington Hilton for business, and with Wood hosting, Paramount is expected to have a particularly large presence. This year will also see the return of the WHCD party circuit, with longtime mainstays like veteran producer Tammy Haddad’s Garden Brunch joined by parties hosted by companies with serious Hollywood connections. UTA and CAA are each hosting launch parties on Friday, as are the MPA/SAG-AFTRA and Crooked Media. Comcast/NBCUniversal will host its annual afterparty Saturday night at the Organization of American States, with Paramount and CBS News hosting their own event at the French Ambassador’s residence. Time and Byron Allen also have events scheduled that day. On Sunday, CNN brings back its “political hangover” brunch, hosted by Chris Licht.

