Jerry Springer dead at 79 | Entertainment





Jerry Springer has passed away. The legendary talk show host – whose eponymous show ran from 1991 to 2018 – died at his Chicago home at the age of 79, a family spokesperson told TMZ on Thursday ( 4/27/23) that he had gotten worse this week after battling cancer for a few months. Jene Galvin, a friend and family spokesperson, said: Jerry’s ability to connect with people was central to his success in everything he tried, whether it was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a picture or a word. He is irreplaceable and his loss hurts enormously, but the memories of his intellect, his heart and his humor will live on. The former ‘America’s Got Talent’ presenter – whose last TV appearance came as The Beetle in the final season of ‘The Masked Singer’ – is survived by his daughter, Katie Springer, and her sister. Evelyn. Before he rose to fame with his talk show, Jerry was a politician who failed to run for the U.S. Congress in 1970, but was elected to the Cincinatti City Council in 1971 and served as the city’s mayor for one term after being elected. in 1977. The former lawyer previously suggested that his talk show – which had such memorable episodes as ‘I Married A Horse’, ‘I’m Happy I Cut Off My Legs’ and ‘You Slept With My Stripper Sister’ – had so much successful because he never pretended to be serious and viewers loved the “outrageous” guests he features. He told the Daily Express newspaper in 2018: “The show has gone on for so long because it’s stupid. She has a niche. It’s about outrageous personal relationships and because she’s so outrageous, other shows don’t try to copy her. It’s so crazy that we own this territory. And we are targeting young people.

