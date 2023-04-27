



Two days ago, it was reported that a Canadian actor who underwent 12 plastic surgeries to look like BTS’ Jimin died in a hospital in Korea. On April 25, a British media Daily mail reported that the Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci (22) died on the morning of April 23 in a hospital in South Korea due to complications from plastic surgery he had undergone several months earlier. A day later, the news outlet took down the article after discovering that the news was a hoax and that there was no confirmation of the death of a Canadian actor in South Korea. However, the Daily Mail report has spread like wildfire, with various media in Korea and around the world (including TMZ And PageSix) takes this into account. coryodynasty We don’t even know if an individual named Saint Von Colucci really exists. In addition, his alleged publicist, Eric Blake, cannot be found on social networks or on the web. There is no record of Saint Von Colucci, who has reportedly been active since 2019, except for an English-language post stating that he will be making his K-pop industry debut with the album ‘T1K T0K H1GH SCH00L.’ But ‘T1K T0K H1GH SCH00L’ is not an album found on any of the South Korean music streaming sites such as Genie or Melon. In addition, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Violent Crimes Investigation Unit reported that such a case has not yet been reported and no death-related incident has been reported. confirmed. The Canadian Embassy in Korea is currently working to verify the facts. The embassy said: “Global Affairs Canada is aware of reports of the death of a Canadian in South Korea and is working to confirm the information. No other information is available at the moment.” A reporter speculates that the source that led to the Daily Mail article is actually the work of AI with AI-generated images and AI-generated content. Raphael Rachid stated, “We have now entered the age of AI-generated fake news. It’s real, and the implications are serious, especially for journalists. Think about it: if someone can create compelling reporting and believable imagery *all with a few clicks* and fool everyone in the process, how can we trust what we see and read online? How do you separate truth from fiction, especially when the fake content being generated is so sophisticated?and included footage from the Daily Mail’s report on the Canadian actor. As people are increasingly exposed to potential AI-generated hoaxes, they may lose faith in credible sources of information, making it harder to distinguish between fact and fiction. coryodynasty

