Orchestra Indiana will present The Golden Age of Hollywood at Rediger on Friday





Orchestra Indiana will conclude its 2022-2023 season with a pair of concerts featuring music from Hollywood’s “Golden Age.” In his final appearances as Artistic Director, Matthew Kraemer will conduct the orchestra in the highlights of carried away by the wind, high noon, The Magnificent SevenAnd vertigoas well as Hollywood composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Violin Concerto featuring former Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Zachary DePue as soloist. Performances will be Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Rediger Chapel/Auditorium at Taylor University and Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Emens Auditorium at Ball State University. Tickets for both performances start at $20 and are now available online. Tickets for the Muncie concert can also be purchased by calling the Emens Auditorium box office at (765) 285-1539, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. ABOUT ZACHARY DEPUE: Currently concertmaster of the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra, Zachary DePue became one of the nation’s youngest concertmasters when he was appointed to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO) in 2007. For more than a decade, Zachary served the orchestra as a passionate and dedicated conductor both inside and outside the concert hall. He was named a Fellow of the Stanley K. Lacy Executive Leadership Series, connecting emerging Indianapolis leaders to community issues and needs. He rose to international prominence as a founding member of Time for Three, with whom he played for 15 years. Zachary graduated in 2002 from the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, where he was concertmaster of the Curtis Symphony Orchestra and studied with renowned violinists Ida Kavafian and Jaime Laredo. He is a former member of the Philadelphia Orchestra, where he played in the first violin section for five years. ABOUT THE INDIANA ORCHESTRA: Indiana Orchestra began in March 2022 when the Muncie Symphony Orchestra and the Marion Philharmonic Orchestra merged into one organization. Both MSO and MPO have a rich history in our region, and Orchestra Indiana is fortunate to continue their legacy. The Muncie Symphony Orchestra began when Dr. Robert Hargreaves was hired by Ball State Teachers College to lead the college’s music program in the 1940s. He believed Muncie needed a stand-alone orchestra. Hargreaves led the first professional orchestra with two concerts in the spring of 1948. In January 1950, over 50 musicians met and approved a constitution for the Muncie Civic and College Symphony Association. For more than 70 years, the Muncie Symphony Orchestra has thrived on a strong relationship with Ball State University, BSU’s music faculty, and talented music students who make up a large portion of the orchestra. The Marion Philharmonic was formed in 1969 under the direction of Benjamin G. Del Vecchio. The orchestra was made up of students and local musicians until it became a semi-professional ensemble within five years. Mr. Del Vecchio was a doctoral student at Indiana University when he joined the Taylor University School of Music. Little did he know that founding an orchestra would become a major priority. With the help of Dr. Edward Hermanson of Taylor University and a group of committed businessmen from Marion, the orchestra soon became Del Vecchio’s passion and together they developed MPO. Orchestra Indiana musicians include musicians from former MSO and MPO. They are teachers, students and professional musicians hailing from East Central Indiana, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Cincinnati. Many musicians also have “day jobs” as farmers, teachers, paramedics, and executive directors. All of them are passionate about bringing you live orchestral music!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taylor.edu/news/orchestra-indiana-will-present-hollywoods-golden-age-at-rediger-on-friday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos