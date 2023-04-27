Meet your boss: INTUEAT’s Paige Kraft





Paige Kraft is a personal chef at INTUEAT, a luxury private chef company that brings together its group of talented chefs with diners and lets you host a party as if you were one of the guests.

INTUEAT/Courtesy photo Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily features area chefs in a series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a little more about those making art in the kitchen. If you are a local chef and would like to be part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson ([email protected]) and Sean Naylor ([email protected]). Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title? A: My name is Paige Kraft and I’m a personal chef at INTUEAT, a luxury private chef company that brings its group of talented chefs together with diners. Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here? A: I moved here four and a half years ago from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Honestly, I always wanted to leave the state, but I always found excuses. I knew someone who was moving and they needed a roommate. I told myself that if I don’t do this now, I will never move. Support local journalism Give Chef Paige believes nothing is more satisfying than creating a great-tasting meal and bringing people together.

INTUEAT/Courtesy photo Q: When did you first realize you wanted to be a chef? A: I’ve cooked in restaurants all my life since I started working. When I graduated from college, I threw in the towel and started recruiting. After about a year of that, I realized I missed the kitchen…all about it: the co-workers that became family, the pace, the banter, the creativity, and the organized chaos, if you will. I loved the management and administration aspects of my job, but I hated sitting at a desk. I quickly returned to the kitchen in 2015 and I never left. Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey? A: It is difficult. There is not just one person who has inspired me throughout my journey. I have to say that my first chef, Jeff Schlafly, was the first person to see my potential in the kitchen before I even saw it myself. I would say he was the one who lit this fire in me. However, if it weren’t for the support of my friends and family, I don’t know if I would be where I am today. My mom and dad always pushed me to work hard and never give up. They believed in me even though I didn’t believe in myself. My friends (also in the industry) have always supported and encouraged me in my success. Whether it’s baking, menu idea, plating techniques, or just letting my day go, I’ve been fortunate to work under some really great chefs who have always pushed me to do do my best and get out of my comfort zone so that I can grow. Q: What is your favorite spice? A: I love garlic and I’m also a big fan of saffron. Q: Favorite protein? A: Any red meat. Chef Paige Kraft is a meat and potatoes type. Her favorite protein is any red meat and she loves all types of potatoes.



INTUEAT/Courtesy photo Q: Your favorite fruits and vegetables? A: Raspberries and pineapple/broccoli, corn and ramps. Q: Name your carbs: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc. ? A: Potatoes of all kinds. I love a good baked potato. Q: What’s your favorite comfort food? A: Pot roast with carrots, onions and potatoes. Chef Paige Kraft moved to Colorado nearly five years ago from Pennsylvania to pursue her love of cooking.

INTUEAT/Courtesy photo Q: Is there anything else about you that we should share? A: Cooking is my passion. Nothing is more satisfying than creating a tasty meal and bringing people together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/meet-your-chef-paige-kraft-of-intueat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos