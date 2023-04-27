“He’s so cute”, when the famous Bollywood actor went clubbing with Cristiano Ronaldo





Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are making headlines as world famous star couples. Before the stars hit the headlines, the former Manchester United star had rumors with an Indian celebrity Bipasha Basu. The stars were caught kissing in Lisbon, Portugal in 2007. It was 2007 when the 38-year-old Portuguese was already on the radar as one of the biggest emerging talents in the world. On the other hand, Bipasha Basu had also made a name for herself after casting Jism alongside her then boyfriend John Abraham. But what made headlines was that the Indian star got ‘physical’ with the Portuguese football star. The Al Nassr striker who later played for Manchester United took part in an event with Bipasha Basu. The stars were caught kissing in public and the photos went viral. ‘Meeting him was a dream come true. After the event, we went clubbing, and it was just fantastic. He’s so cute, and it was strange when he called me cute. He’s a friend now, and he promised me that I’ll be invited to all his matches.“, said the actress when asked about her meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo. Fifteen years later, the stars have settled down with different people in their lives. Bipasha Basu is married to Karan Singh Grover whom she wed in 2016. Cristiano Ronaldo plans to move in with Georgina Rodriguez after dating her for six years. Yet now, stars having a casual time are still one of the biggest gossips around. Related – Hiba Abouk hits back at critics calling her a gold digger after her divorce from Achraf Hakimi, calls herself a self-made woman Romero Walk picture: twitter Cristiano Ronaldo has been rumored with model Merche Romero. The Portuguese soccer star dated Merche during his Manchester United days. Paris Hilton Credit: Getty Images Paris Hilton was reportedly caught kissing Cristiano Ronaldo in Los Angeles. The couple have never spoken about the rumours, but Ronaldo was seen going to parties with the American star. Kim Kardashian credit: Twitter Kim Kardashianthen 29, reportedly dated Cristiano Ronaldo in 2010. The Portuguese who has just joined Real Madrid was seen embracing the American socialite affectionately during his trip to Madrid. Irina Sheikh Credit: Getty Images Russian model Irina Shayk was the most famous name to make the list. The Russian model dated Cristiano Ronaldo for five years. Sadly, the headline-grabbing couple ended their relationship due to a disagreement between Shayk and Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores. Desiree Cordero Joaquin Correa’s girlfriend Desiree Cordero was the last person Cristiano Ronaldo dated before Georgina Rodriguez. The couple separated for undisclosed reasons in 2017. In case you need it –

