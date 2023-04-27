‘Mayberry Man’ Actor, His Car Gets Stopped ‘On Patrol: Live’ in Indiana

It was a meeting between a vintage police car and a current police car for reality TV.

A local actor was caught in the spotlight on a national TV show last week and wasn’t thrilled with the outcome.

Joel Alvarado, co-producer of the film Mayberry Man on April 21, was driving a car designed to look like a 1960s police car. The vehicle and its broken headlight caught the attention of a Beech Grove police officer, who arrested Alvarado near his home, and the exchange aired during On Patrol: Live, the Reelz TV series that follows police officers.

More:‘On Patrol: Live’ with the Beech Grove Police Department is extended

Alvarado answered questions from officers about his 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 and explained that he was playing the role of Goober Pyle in a movie whose plot referenced The Andy Griffith Show.

The hosts of the April 21 broadcast were all determined Alvarado, 36, couldn’t have been a cast member on this classic TV show.

The comments and the exchange with the officer, Alvarado said, were not flattering to him, with the TV show making him look delusional and believing himself to be an actor from the classic TV show. Additionally, the on-camera officer remarked that Alvarado didn’t exhibit much personality to be an actor.

The problem was, he started making me look like some sort of peekaboo for Cocoa Puffs, he said.

Personal ridicule on social media platforms followed, he said.

I was getting attacks because they were trying to make me feel like I was Looney Tunes and crazy and it was getting too much, Alvarado said.

Alvarado got some vindication from the show the next day when at the top of the Saturday show of On Patrol: First Shift, a host noted that he was indeed an actor in the Mayberry Man movie.

And all of a sudden, all these people who were part of the “hate nation” turned things around and tried to be a little nicer, Alvarado said.

Mayberry Man is about a licensed movie star sentenced to attend a week-long fictional festival celebrating The Andy Griffith Show. It was made into a streaming series.

Alvarado says his appearance on On Patrol: Live, which airs on Peacock, isn’t great for his family brand. He attends various cons and pop culture events. The film is streaming on Prime Video and on Pure Flix, a program for faith and family.

(On Patrol: Live) is a victim of domestic violence. We had drugs in the bathroom. We had prostitution. And then you have someone claiming to be a classic 1960s TV character. So that image can be misinterpreted there, Alvarado said. So it was really shocking for me to even be on this show because it’s not something I would normally align myself with.

Arrest “On patrol: live”:Bond set for Beech Grove dad jailed after 4-year-old shot on live TV

Although the Beech Grove officer arrested him, Alvarado received no citation. The officer did, however, give him a gift certificate for Jiffy Lube.

As for the lighthouse, it was repaired the next day.

You arrest me Friday night, I fix it Saturday morning, the actor said.

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at [email protected] or 317-444-6264. Follow her on Twitter:@cherylvjackson.