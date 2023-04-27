Euro will perform tonight | Peninsula Daily News





PORT TOWNSEND — The Trinity United Methodist Candlelight Concerts will feature finger-style classical/neo-classical guitarist Joe Euro at 7 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $15 per person. Half of the proceeds from donations from this concert will go to Joe Euro’s chosen charity, Habitat for Humanity, East Jefferson County. The performance will also be streamed live on https://trinityumcpt.org/concerts and simulcast on KPTZ FM 91.9. Trinity United Methodist Church is located at 609 Taylor Street across from the Community Center in the city center. Participants should plan to arrive early – doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Masks are mandatory for in-person attendees. This Joe Euro Candlelight Concert performance will feature finger-style instrumental neo-classical acoustic guitar, highlighting many of Euro’s original neo-classical compositions and some actual classical guitar pieces. Some of his sets may also include arrangements of some light jazz standards, and most likely some covers, and last but not least, a bit of his ambient space guitar bits using digital reverb and a volume pedal, to pull everything Taj Mahal-like reverb. It was a sound he enjoyed developing and experimenting with when he moved to this area in 1979 and brought his guitar to the bunkers at Fort Flagler. He was also able to enter the Cistern at Fort Worden, which also inspired him to use that Big Spacey Sound, which is now accessible with some of Euro’s guitars from various guitars and gadgets. Euro’s day job, The Wine Seller, was founded by him in 1982.



