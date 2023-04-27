Writers are at the heart of Hollywood and the media. So why aren’t they treated like this?

Monday, May 1 could end up being another monumental day in Hollywood if negotiations aren’t agreed between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the union to which most writers active in the industry. For.

Hollywood writers fight for their livelihoods

By Variety, last month, the two entities came to the table in the hope that new terms before their new three-year contract could be ironed out. These terms include a significant increase in minimal compensation, ways to combat the abuse of mini writers rooms, regulation of AI-produced materials, a better process for disseminating residuals, and more. But at the time of writing, none of these terms have been reached and the WGA union members have authorized a strike take place if there is no progress by the May deadline.

If this happens, it means that members will be prohibited from writing, presenting or trading work ; and while members who are showrunners, producers, performers or directors are still legally allowed to work , they must not perform any clerical service. It also means that the production of some current projects may be slowed down, the development of newer projects all but halted, and the exchange of new ideas and proposals for potential projects will be virtually non-existent, at least for the time being. The growing possibility of this strike naturally invokes fear for some Hollywood studios and companies, but perhaps more importantly for black writers and workers below the line who will undoubtedly be affected as they are already working at the bottom of the totem pole. when he comes. to better opportunities, fair wages and compensation and access.

Writers in the media fight for their means of subsistence, Also

On the other side of the coin, it should also be noted that this impending Hollywood strike is happening at the same time that writers in the media space are being forced out in a efforts to cut costs and save money.

In the four months since the start of 2023, more than 20 major companies have laid off entire teams and shut down teams that have produced groundbreaking, award-winning work. These companies include, but are not limited to: NPR, WNYC, NEPM, ABC News, Washington Post, Voice, News Feed, Initiated, Complex, mangy, ESPN, paper magazines, Vice, Fandom, Gannet, NBC News, MSNBC, EWScripps, CNET And NewsCorp.

Not only is this a blow to the world of media and journalism (the latter being in a precarious situation given the alarming go up online disinformation), but it’s also a punch to the hundreds of people who have contributed acclaimed work and I have now been cruelly reminded that their years of commitment are only worth short emails and severance pay if they are lucky enough to be protected by a union. If they are not, they will be forced to live off their savings or plunge back into the the unstable waters of freelancingwho, in this economy, is a enormous play like pay rates are falling while inflation and the the cost of living continues to rise.

For black people in particular, it’s also another daunting reality to face in an environment where you have to a longer and more difficult time for our services to be rendered as freelancers and to be hired full time despite various companies talks about wanting more diverse voices. These sad facts are especially glaring when you consider that black people make up just 6% of all journalists in the United States, according to a recent report published by the Pew Research Center. For black writers in Hollywood, the numbers aren’t much better either, as they were only 15.5%. television series writing work, 6.9% screenwriting work, and 9.7% development/pilot authors in 2020.

Unfortunately, I’m not exempt from this fight

Over five years ago, I began my journey as a freelance entertainment writer.

Since I started, I’ve had the opportunity to chat with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, witness some of the industries the most celebrated and revered events, and connect with people in front of and behind the camera, studios, PR companies and media to develop relationships and friendships that I will cherish for years to come. I’ve also written work that I’m proud of and work that has garnered attention both industry-wide and nationally. I’m a writer who absolutely loves what I do.

However, I’m also a writer very aware of the privileged space I occupy, in that I’ve been able to continue earning a living and making a name for myself even without the security of a full-time position. But to be clear, I haven’t made all my money writing, nor have I maintained my livelihood without help. For a long time, I had help from my mother and sometimes from friends when they knew I was in a bind. I’ve also worked in retail, clerical and other jobs to help generate income when freelancing got slow, proposals weren’t accepted, emails went unanswered and payment was delayed. And it’s because of that experience that I know for a fact that today’s media and entertainment landscape where writers struggle to take care of basic necessities, earn a fair wage, and achieve financial security is a abyssal trend that will only continue to harm us. all instead of helping if it continues.

Writers are needed now more than ever

I don’t know how to put it politely, so I’ll say it plainly: writers are the backbone of Hollywood and the media.

Without writers, you don’t get the Pulitzer Prize for reporting. Without writers, you don’t get Emmys for shows. Without writers, you don’t get Oscars for movies. Without writers, you don’t get Tonys for plays. Without writers, you don’t get Grammys for music. Without writers, you don’t get shorty awards for marketing and publicity. Without writers, you don’t get Webby Podcast Awards. Without writers, you don’t get your favorite jokes on late-night TV. Without writers, you don’t get the funniest skits on late-night comedy shows. Without writers, you don’t get good segments on daytime talk shows. Without writers, you don’t get your favorite scenes from your favorite movies and series. Without writers, you don’t get your favorite column in print or in magazines, digital or print. Without writers, you don’t get comprehensive information and relevant knowledge shared with the masses.

Without writers there is no Washington Post, Buzzfeed News, Complex, Vice News, Gannett, MSNBC, NBC News, ABC News, ESPN, Paper Magazine, Insider, Vox. Without Writers, You Don’t Get Highly Streamed, Highly Popular Shows and Movies because there is no one to write them. Without writers, you don’t get publications who becomes prime minister destinations for the public because there is no one around to write the stories that interest them. Without writers you don’t even get the ads that play in between or the ads that live on websites because someone had to write and conceptualize them too .

Without writers, you get none of that.

Writers are the heart of Hollywood and the media and it’s high time they were treated as such.