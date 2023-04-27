The Las Vegas Strip adds a new kind of adult entertainment | Clayton News The Street Partner Content

Las Vegas has been called an adult playground, and now a major new Strip attraction will literally bring that idea to life.
Adults come to Las Vegas to let off steam and have fun in ways that might not be acceptable back home.
You can spend your day in a quiet pool, on a golf course, in a spa, on the casino floor or in a day club with the pulsating music of a renowned DJ or a music star electronic dance.
And these ideas are just the tip of the iceberg for daytime fun in Vegas. You can also venture just off the Strip to one of the many legal cannabis dispensaries or eat anything from the most upscale gourmet food to the most indulgent fast food.
Major operators on the Strip, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) – Get a free reportMGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Get a free reportand the other players on the Las Vegas Strip have worked hard to cover all the bases when it comes to the idea of Las Vegas as an adult playground.
Caesars, for example, added an adult-friendly arcade to its revamped Horseshoe while MGM (MGM) – Get a free report embraced esports at the HyperX Arena in Luxor. These are just two examples in a city where each operator has tried to outdo their rivals by delivering unique experiences designed to, once again, allow adults to have fun in a way they can’t at home.
Now a new project on the Strip wants to literally interpret the idea of ”adult playground”. And no, we’re not talking about swing sets or a jungle gym (at least in the traditional sense). But there will be something never before seen on the Las Vegas Strip.
Luxor adds adult play area
The challenge on the Las Vegas Strip mirrors that which Disney and Universal face in Florida and California. These companies have competing theme parks located close to each other, so new rides and attractions must raise the bar.
It’s also a challenge on the Las Vegas Strip, where every idea feels like it’s been made, remade, and overdone. It’s hard to come up with anything truly new, and Play Social seems to have risen to that challenge with its new offering being built inside MGM’s Luxor.
The company in the fall plans to open its first Play Playground, a 13,000 square foot (1,208 m²) immersive playground for adults in Luxor. Play Social calls the project “the first large-scale fantasy fantasy gaming experience”.
Play Playground will feature 20 immersive games and attractions that require no special skills, allowing everyone to compete and have fun. The space will also include several bars, as well as seats where people can cheer on others as they move up the leaderboard.
Play Playground is a multi-dimensional, dynamic world that engages all the senses and facilitates social interaction through tailored social games, appealing to all ages during the day and adults at night, said Brad Albright, Chief Executive Officer of Play Social .
A kind of interactive live game show, Play Playground brings a different kind of fun to the Las Vegas Strip.
Growing up, we forgot the importance of play — laughing together, clapping hands together, and the excitement of winning with your team, said Jennifer Worthington, COO of Play Social.
We want people to put down their phone, grab a drink, get into the games, and rise to the top of the leaderboards. Guests will feel like they’ve been immersed in their very own game show!
Adult Entertainment: A Growing Trend in Las Vegas
Las Vegas will host a number of fun new adult experiences over the next few years. These include a Formula 1 experience designed to give the racing series a permanent presence on the Strip to support its upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is planned as an annual event.
It’s one of many entertainment projects covering everything from rides to escape rooms.
Las Vegas’ largest adult entertainment option, however, comes just off the Strip in Area 15. This entertainment venue will add a 20-acre expansion anchored by a new 110,000-square-foot horror experience developed by Comcast’s (CMCSA) – Get a free report Universal parks and resorts.
The new universal attraction will feature a variety of unique, immersive, and horror-centric experiences that surround high-energy dining spaces by day transformed into haunting bars and restaurants by night, according to a January 11 company statement.
The attraction marks the first time Universal has created a permanent horror experience beyond its theme parks, Kirk O’Neil of TheStreet reported.