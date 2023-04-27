Thunderbird Entertainment Options New York Times Bestseller MAD HONEY by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan | News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 27, 2023–

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTC THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company) is delighted to announce that it has tapped into the New York Times bestselling novel MAD HONEY , co-authored by renowned authors Jodi Picoult ( My guardian sisters, I wish you were here ) and Jennifer Finney Boylan ( She’s Not Here: A Life in Two Kinds, Good Boy: A Life in Seven Dogs ), for a premium series adaptation.

This press release is multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005305/en/

(Photo: BusinessWire)

What secrets do we keep and what risks do we take to become ourselves? Can we ever escape our past? These are the central questions of MAD HONEY, a visceral and harrowing depiction of young love, teenage angst and parental grief and guilt, interwoven with murder and high-intensity court drama.

Picoult is the author of 28 titles and has sold over 40 million books worldwide. Several of his novels have been adapted for the small and the big screen, in particular My Guardian Sisters, The Pact And All the truth. Journalist, author and activist Boylan has written 18 books and her groundbreaking memoirs She is not there is the first best-selling book by a transgender American. MAD HONEY stayed on the New York Times Bestseller List for six months and was named a Good Morning America Book Club Pick, a People Book of the Week, and one of the Pop Sugars Best Books of the Year. .

Jodi and Jennifer have written an incredibly moving story. We believe that stories at this level can really have a significant impact on the empathy we have for others and how people view their own actions as we co-exist in the world,” said Matthew Berkowitz, President and Creative Director of Thunderbird Entertainment. We are so honored that Jodi and Jennifer have given us the opportunity to bring this powerful story to new audiences. MAD HONEY is exactly the kind of IP we have been looking for as we grow our premium scripting business, and we are grateful to the team working on this project for bringing it to fruition.

I couldn’t be happier with the passion and commitment Thunderbird brings to our story,” said Picoult. We know that having our novel translated into series will only continue the conversations we need to have about authenticity, identity, and gender.

MAD HONEY is a story Jodi and I are very proud of, Boylan said. We hope this tale will provide people with more than a little suspense, as well as perhaps some insight for them into some of the current issues in our culture. We were so excited that the story was in such good hands.

Jennifer Twiner McCarron, CEO and President of Thunderbird, Barbara Wall, Director of Berkowitz and Tuatara Media, will executive produce on behalf of Thunderbird, along with Picoult and Boylan.

Picoult is represented by Laura Gross and WME. Boylan is represented by CAA.

MAD HONEY’s option follows the recent creation of the Thunderbirds LA Scripted Development Center and the appointment of Hillary Zwick Turner as SVP, Scripted Content to lead the operation. Both moves build on the momentum of the Thunderbirds in 2022 which saw the production of Reginald the Vampire (SyFy), which is now filming a second season, Convenience Kims spin off wanderers Season 2 (CBC), and Training camp, the film adaptation of the hugely popular Wattpad story of the same name. Additionally, the company has started creating a list of premium scripted dramas with Tuatara Media and Wall. The former Lionsgate Executive Vice President for Television’s credits include Dead ringtoneswith Rachel Weisz (Amazon Prime Video), The Exorcist (Fox), Mad Men, Nurse Jackie, House And 24.

About Thunderbird Entertainment

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global, multi-platform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. The company develops, produces and distributes content through its brands Thunderbird Kids & Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media), formerly known as Thunderbird Factual, and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The last children on earth, Molly from Denali, highway through hell, Convenience Kims, wanderers And Reginald the Vampire, among others. The Company also has a team dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which was prepared by The direction.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Thunderbirds public communications may include written or oral forward-looking statements and forward-looking information as defined by applicable Canadian securities laws. All such statements may not be based on historical facts relating to the Company’s current expectations and beliefs about future events and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements or information may be identified by words such as anticipate, continue, estimate, expect, forecast, may, will, plan, project, should, believe, intend or similar expressions regarding matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the belief that stories will have a significant impact on empathy for others and how people view their own actions; expectations regarding the development of the company’s premium scripted business; and the belief that continued conversations about authenticity, identity, and gender will shed light on some of the issues that are currently happening in our culture. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions which, while believed to be reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ. and future events will differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other legal, regulatory, political and competitive developments; product capability and acceptance; international risk and exchange rate; and technological changes. An assessment of these risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations is contained in the Risks and Uncertainties section of the December 31, 2022 MD&A. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Thunderbird or that management believes to be less significant may also adversely affect the Company.

Any forward-looking statements or information contained herein represent our opinions as of the date hereof and, accordingly, such information should not be relied upon to represent our opinions as of any date subsequent to the date of this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. . Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information.

Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005305/en/

CONTACT: Julia Smith

604-803-0897

[email protected]

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LGBTQ+ ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER TV AND RADIO TEENS LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) BOOKS

SOURCE: Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.

Copyright BusinessWire 2023.

PUBLISHED: 04/27/2023 16:30 / DISK: 04/27/2023 16:31

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005305/en