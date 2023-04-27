Entertainment
New trends: This Bollywood blockbuster is a copy of the Hollywood movie, everything is the same from story to scene, Naam Jaan hogi harani!
New DelhiIn 1998, a Bollywood movie was released “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha”. The film broke box office records. Along with this, the audience also liked the couple Ajay Devgan and Kajol. Audiences loved this film so much that it became one of the biggest blockbuster films of that year. Most people must have seen this movie but today we are going to tell you some facts related to this movie which of course you would not know.
Directed by Anees Bazmee, “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha” featured Om Puri, Bijoy Anand, and Kashmera Shah in prominent roles along with Ajay Devgan and Kajol. Talk about the great story of this movie or the songs remembered till date, everything was really commendable. When this movie was released in theaters, the audience whistled and cheered fiercely and won a lot.
Even many people had seen this movie many times. Now, if I tell you that this hit Bollywood movie is not an original but a copy of a Hollywood movie, would you believe it? You might not believe it, but it’s the truth. This film is a copy of the Hollywood film ‘French Kiss’.
There is no difference between the two films.
As such, many such films were made in Bollywood which were copied from Hollywood. But if you watch ‘French Kiss’, you won’t be able to find any difference between the two films other than the language and the cast of the stars. Every scene of ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’, even every dialogue was copied from Hollywood movie ‘French Kiss’.
The songs were quite popular-
If we talk about the songs from the movie, then the audience liked the songs from this movie. Once the script of the movie and everything was copied identically, it’s the songs in this movie that make it a little bit different.
