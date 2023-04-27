Hair washed with Tide, coffee made with toilet water: actress Chrisann Pereira recounts her life in prison in Sharjah





Borivali-based actress, Chrisann Pereira, 27, who was jailed in a Sharjah prison in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being charged with drug charges, recounts in a letter the difficult time that she crossed. She said that during her 26 days in jail, she washed her hair with Tide washing powder and made coffee with cologne. The actor was released on Wednesday evening and is expected to arrive in India soon.

“Dear warriors, it took me three weeks and five days to find a pen and paper in prison. After washing my hair with Tide and making coffee with toilet water, I looked Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears in my eyes, knowing that my ambition had brought me here. I sometimes smile at our culture, our movies and the familiar faces on TV. I am proud to be an Indian and to belong to the Indian film industry,” the letter read. The actor thanked his family, friends, police, churches, media and those who believed in his innocence for giving him hope. You are the real warriors while I am just a pawn in this dirty game played by these ‘Mansters’. I am forever grateful to everyone who tweeted and shared my story to stop the real criminals who facilitate international organized crime. We are a great, powerful nation and I can’t wait to get home,” she said in the letter. “Thank you for saving my life and the lives of other innocent people who fell prey to this scam. May justice always prevail,” she concluded. Pereira was put behind bars in Sharjah on April 1 after a Borivali-based bakery owner, Anthony Paul (35), would have trapped her in a narcotics case. Paul asked his friend Rajesh Borate to pose as talent manager Ravi and approached the actor who previously worked in the films Sadak 2 and Batla House. Ravi allegedly told Pereira to attend an audition for an international web series in Sharjah for which tickets and hotels had been booked. On April 1, when she was to leave for Sharjah, Ravi gave her a souvenir with drugs hidden in it. The accused then notified the Sharjah police who arrested the actor. The actor has been part of several plays such as Three Women, Drumroll and Sundays with Chitra. Pereira was also part of a web series called Thinkistan. She lives in Borivli with her parents and her brother. The actor is expected return to India within 48 hoursDeputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam, who oversaw the investigation, said Wednesday. A Mumbai Crime Branch investigation revealed that Paul was allegedly upset with Pereiras’ mother over a fight they had during Covid and plotted revenge. Besides Pereira, he also attempted this on four other people, one of whom – Clayton Rodrigues – is still being held in Sharjah prison. The police had arrested Paul and Borate.

