Legal fallout from a strike in Hollywood
Just in case there is a strike in Hollywood, this article summarizes the legal fallout of who can sue whom for what. Hollywood guilds are syndicates, so I will use the term syndicate instead of guild throughout this article.
Let’s start with the union members on strike. Under union rules, members are required to cease providing services under all employment contracts within the jurisdiction of the striking union (“covered contracts”), with some exceptions for “core” members. financier” and foreign members who are also members of a foreign trade union.
When a strike occurs, the employer cannot sue the striking member for breach of contract, but the employer has several other options:
The employer may choose to treat a covered contract as suspended, with contracts resuming where they left off (including remaining term) at the end of the strike, including the right to sue for rupture if the member does not return.
During the strike, the employer can replace the striking member with someone who is prepared to incur the wrath of the striking union. The replacement may be permanent or temporary, but if it is only a temporary replacement, the employer must offer the position to the striking member at the end of the employment of the temporary replacement. This alternative is impractical in Hollywood and is rarely, if ever, used. If the strike ends without replacement and the employer has not abolished the position in accordance with the following paragraph, the employer must offer the position to the same member before he hires someone else.
More profoundly, the Supreme Court ruled that the employer can simply eliminate the striker’s position entirely, without replacement, “for substantial and bona fide reasons other than labor relations considerations, for example, the need to adapt to changes in business conditions or to improve efficiency.” Studios have done just that in the past.
In theory, these alternatives can be changed by the contract between the employer and the union (“the union agreement”), but most union agreements, including union agreements over the line in Hollywood, do not change. not these options.
Next, consider those who are not members of the striking union but violate an existing contract by honoring a picket line or stopping work (“Sympathy Strikers”). The analysis here can be divided into four categories:
If the solidarity strikers are members of another union with a collective agreement that protected Sympathy Strikers conduct is protected and employer cannot sue for breach.
If the solidarity strikers are members of another union with a collective agreement that forbidden this activity, the Sympathy Strikers are in violation.
For all other sympathy strikers (for example, non-members of a union or covered by a collective agreement that does not protect or prohibit sympathy strikers), the courts have ruled that even if the employer cannot treat the sympathy strikers as infringing solely out of animosity to the unions, they may treat sympathy strikers as infringing (with immediate dismissal) for a valid business justification, such as the need to avoid business interruption.
If solidarity strikers are members of the union on strike but also perform other services that are not covered by the strike, they are subject to one of the above three categories with respect to these other services.
What about people or companies who want to perform their contracts but break them due to the strike (“Beaching Parties”), such as parties to a contract to deliver a show or movie on a particular date, but the delivery is derailed by a strike? The answer depends on two alternatives:
If the contracts do not have a force majeure clause (discussed below), the breaching parties are in trouble, because the two defenses provided by the case law (“impracticability” and “failure of purpose”) both require that the breach be caused by a unpredictable event. Most courts have held that strikes are foreseeable, particularly in strike-prone industries like the entertainment industry, so these defenses do not apply. Even when a court rules that a strike has been Andforeseeable, most courts impose very great hardship before allowing these defences.
If a contract do have a force majeure clause, the consequences depend on the precise wording of the clause:
Most force majeure clauses excuse or suspend performance if performance is stop by an event of force majeure. Some courts have interpreted this language as requiring a very high level of difficulty to excuse performance and forcing the offending party to find an alternative at almost any cost. For example, in interpreting this clause in the context of a strike, the California Supreme Court said: “Even in the case of a force majeure clause in a contract, a mere increase in expense does not excuse the performance unless there is extreme and unreasonable hardship, expense, injury or loss involved.” Some force majeure clauses specify a lesser degree of hardship, so the precise wording is important. I refer to the degree of difficulty required to trigger the defense as a “performance obstacle” in the discussion below.
Under most force majeure clauses, if there is a force majeure event and the performance hurdle is met, performance is delayed until a specified time, but performance is not fully excused unless the Force Majeure Event lasts beyond the specified time.
If the clause lists a strike as a force majeure event, then a strike will be included as a covered event, predictable or notbut the offending party must still overcome the performance hurdle to have a defense.
If the clause lists a number of specific examples of force majeure, but does not mention a strike, the courts consider whether a strike is similar to the events listed. For example, a list that includes “labour dispute” would be interpreted to include a strike, but the offending party must still overcome the performance hurdle.
If the clause does not list any specific event and makes general reference to force majeure events or acts of God, then most courts have ruled that any alleged force majeure event must be unpredictable. As noted above, most courts have ruled that a strike is foreseeable, so this type of clause may not provide a defense to the offending party even if the performance hurdle is met.
Another question raised by a strike is whether the damage caused by the strike is covered by insurance, and most general business insurance policies do not cover strikes unless there is an endorsement or policy. distinct which expressly covers them.
The one group of people who are sure to benefit from a strike are the litigants, who will be sorting through the trash for years to come.
