Glendale’s director of economic development to retire after impactful tenure





Independent media The City of Glendale’s Director of Economic Development has announced that he will be retiring later this year after 23 years shaping many successful projects in the West Valley. Brian Friedman has worked with local, state and international brokers, developers, corporations and leaders as an instrumental leader in delivering projects in the city, including luxury car dealerships, a flagship casino, numerous attractions in experiential retail, thousands of hotel rooms, including the largest in Arizona. complex under construction, several global companies and a thriving manufacturing center along the 303 loop. Other key developments during his leadership tenure include State Farm Stadium, Desert Diamond Arena and the Westgate Entertainment District, all of which began the transformation of Glendale, which today boasts one of the largest neighborhoods in country sports and entertainment. His entire career, which includes stops as a planning director in Santa Cruz County and with the City of Tucson’s Department of Transportation Engineering, spans more than 30 years. “My more than 10 years as mayor working with Brian’s department has been an eye-opening experience,” Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers said in a statement. “He has deep knowledge and the ability to win the trust of all types of people. His experience in building a top notch department has helped mold our Economic Development Department into a small but mighty team that is often envied. I am proud to have worked with him and wish him the best for his retirement. Friedman, with the support of the city council and the city manager, facilitated several billion dollars of capital investment in the last years of his tenure alone, which made Glendale a major job center and mecca of entertainment. “During the long-standing partnership between the City of Glendale and the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, we have advanced many projects, including Red Bull, Mark Anthony Brewing, Alaska Federal Credit Union, Coca-Cola and Williams-Sonoma,” Chris Camacho, Greater Phoenix Economic Council CEO said, “Brian and the Glendale team set a record pace of permits for American Furniture Warehouse and other major projects that fueled the ‘Welcome to Glendale’ brand that Glendale maintains. » Friedman announced his intention to retire in August. “It has truly been a unique pleasure to work with Brian Friedman over the years. Brian has been a key player in the development of Westgate, West Valley’s entertainment district, and his work will continue to have a positive impact on Glendale and the region,” said Sintra Hoffman, CEO of WestMarc. A native of Arizona, Friedman holds a bachelor’s degree in business and regional development and a master’s degree in urban planning and design with a major in transportation engineering from the University of Arizona. “Brian’s business acumen and list of accomplishments are remarkable – I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside him as a direct report for the past seven years,” said Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps. . “Brian is very knowledgeable and personable, he has built strong relationships with the business community, city staff and the public in a way that inspires trust. The impact of his efforts and accomplishments will be felt in coming years.

