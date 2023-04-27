Kamal Haasan, who scored success in the industry with Vikram, will next be seen in the movie Indian 2. After completing this Shankar, Kamal will move on to the sets for his 234th movie, which will be directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam. .

Earlier, there were rumors that either Trisha or Nayanathara would play the leading lady. However, the latest speculation among Tamil film circles is that talented Bollywood actress Vidya Balan will try out for the female lead opposite Kamal Haasan.

Official confirmation is yet to come on this. Tentatively titled KH234, the film is produced jointly by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran and Siva Ananthi. Udhayanidhi Stalin presents the film under the Red Giant Films banner. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman delivers the tunes.

