Touring actor Karen Gillans Home, a California cottage with Scottish charm





In her native Scotland, Karen Gillan is easily recognized as Amy Pond, the friendly companion of the Eleventh Doctor inDr Who, British beloved sci-fi series. Yet in his adopted Los Angeles, Gillan usually roams incognito, given that in his biggest Hollywood role to date, anti-hero Nebula ofGuardians of the Galaxy, he is a bald, blue-skinned cyborg. I can always go out and have a coffee, she said. It would be sad to lose this ability. Although her discretion is unlikely to last, for now the 35-year-old actress likes to sit in cafes near the hillside home she recently moved into with her comedian husband. Nick Kocher. To design their first home together (Gillan and Kocher were married last year in a historic castle near Glasgow), the couple turned to Pierce & Ward, an AD100studio known for creating living spaces with an old-world feel and a touch of glamour. With few instructions other than to make the house cool, as they remember, design partners Louisa Pierce and Emily Ward had to rely on their powers of intuition. They took inspiration from Gillans’ birthplace, the incredibly scenic Scottish Highlands, as well as the property itself, a traditional cottage built in the early 1900s. It was creaky and imperfect in the best way, Ward says of the 2,400 square foot home, which has a shingle roof, wood siding and rows of patio doors. After tearing down a series of bland renovations and adding sleek finishes like built-in shelving and wainscoting, the designers got to work decorating the space. The result is a carriage residence worthy of the shores of Loch Ness, full of floral wallpapers, curvaceous brass chandeliers and whimsical antiques. It’s a quaint look that in less experienced hands might have turned out rather twee, but designers who worked with high-profile clients like Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson used a sophisticated palette of muted greens, dusty pinks and earthy shades while pairing time-worn items with bespoke furniture. We wanted it to feel cosy, like an old pub in Scotland, but also fresh and with a balance between feminine and masculine, says Ward. To achieve this, we played with color more than before. In the spacious living room, eclectic beige, brown and ocher fabrics complement a rustic upright piano, a vintage bar cart with brass detailing and an ornate wood-framed mirror. Pops of color, seen in a forest green coffee table and sage side chairs, add visual interest. It’s exactly what I wanted, says Gillan of her newly decorated home and its traditional two-story layout overlooking a shady backyard. I could never live in a modern space because it would kill my energy. Speaking via Zoom, she smiles and adds: Everyone thinks I’m in Scotland when they see the background. One day, she says, she wishes she had a property in the Highlands that she misses so much, but her California region is as familiar and comforting as it gets, a place to take refuge from a busy schedule (her latest Marvel movie,Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will be released on May 5) and from the gaze of her growing fan base, who will surely begin to recognize Gillan during her morning coffees.

