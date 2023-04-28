Big Head Todd and the Monsters & Blues Traveler arrive at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in July





Celebrate the 4th of July all week long with Big Head Todd and the Monsters & Blues Traveler at The Amp in Vail on Thursday, July 6th.

Jason Siegel/Courtesy Photo Big Head Todd and the Monsters may not officially be Colorado’s state band, but they very well could be. After forming in 1986 in Boulder, Colorado, the laid-back rock band with a jam band sensibility and a taste for the blues has developed a solid following nationwide, thanks to hits like “Bittersweet.” , “Boom Boom” and many more. On Thursday, July 6, Big Head Todd and the Monsters & Blues Traveler come to Vail for a performance at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Consisting of Todd Park Mohr (vocals, guitar, keyboard, saxophone, harmonica), Brian Nevin (drums, percussion, vocals), Rob Squires (bass, guitar, vocals) and Jeremy Lawton (keyboards, pedal steel guitar, vocals), Big Head Todd and the Monsters headlined the Red Rocks 19 times, paraded through Denver after the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, and Mohr helped kick off a Rockies game by singing the national anthem. Attracting a variety of music-loving audiences, their music has been featured on television and film, including “My Name Is Earl,” Adam Sandler’s “The Waterboy,” and Mark Wahlberg’s “Contraband.” Joining Big Head Todd and the Monsters in Vail will be longtime rock band Blues Traveler. Beginning in 1987, a year after Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Blues Traveler’s music also has extensive reach in television and film. From “Secret Agent Man” in “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls” to “Maybe I’m Wrong” in “Blues Brothers 2000”, Blues Traveler is known for its heavy use of segues in live performances and was considered a key to the re-emerging jam band scene in the 1990s. Support local journalism Give Celebrate the 4th of July all week long with Big Head Todd and the Monsters & Blues Traveler at The Amp in Vail on Thursday, July 6th. Visit GRFAVail.com for tickets and more information.

