What Everyone Missed From Spielberg’s Anti-Revival Decree





It finally happened and not too soon. Old-school conservatives and liberals have been waiting, and waiting, for a Hollywood A-lister to champion free speech. That’s exactly what we’ve had comic legends from John Cleese to Bill Maher do. Their comments and bravery matter. Others, like legendary author Judy Blume, have broached the subject, but only to hit a rising GOP star with a limited understanding of the facts. Cutting through the noise of pop culture requires something more – entertainment’s biggest stars blasting the woke mindset that stifles freedom. Enter Steven Spielberg. The Oscar-winning director not only scoffed at efforts to overhaul classic art, but he also regretted doing so for one of his most iconic films. The director spoke during a recent master class at the Time 100 Summit. The Q&A found him coming to the defense of cinema while admitting his own flaws. Spielberg edited the 1982 hit “ET the Extra-Terrestrial” for its 20th anniversary for remove weapons held by FBI agents hunting down the heroic children of the film. Weapons became walkie-talkies with CGI trickery, switch Spielberg now considers false. It was a mistake, Spielberg said. I should never have done that. ET is a product of its time. No movie should be edited for the goals we are now, either willingly or forced to look through. Wait. Stop. Spielberg specifically said, “or be forced to look through.” It is important. News outlets covering Spielberg’s interview focused on the “ET” regret, primarily. Others focused, and rightly so, on the director shredding “sensitivity readers” for censoring books by Ian Fleming, Roald Dahl and Agatha Christie. To me, that’s sacrosanct. It is our history, it is our cultural heritage. I don’t believe in censorship that way. It is important. What Spielberg alluded to gets to the heart of the matter. We are being “forced” to re-examine classic movies, books, and TV shows by a tiny minority of woke rebukes who want to erase Western culture. Change the words

Tear Down Statues

Shred freedom of speech

Limit dissent

Altering classical literature

Destroy the nuclear family This minority wields enormous power, alas, backed by the mainstream media, timid corporations and radicals who yearn for a Marxist metamorphosis of the great American experiment. Spielberg’s comments hit the press about two days ago, and he was in no rush to apologize or change his statements. That matters too. Think how fast Blume has quashed his defense of author JK Rowling when the awakened mob virtually descended upon her. News travels fast in the internet age. None of this erases Spielberg’s political leanings. He’s a rock-solid progressive who’s written more than a few checks for Democrats over the decades. He also remade “West Side Story” last year, adopting woke “upgrades” along the way. The film proved to be one of the biggest commercial failures of his illustrious career. Politics shouldn’t matter when it comes to creative expression, freedom of speech and the protection of art. Spielberg proved it this week, even though he should have spoken on the issue long before the Time event. Now, will other A-listers follow his example?

