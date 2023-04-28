Three Newcomers Seek Two Williamsburg Library Board Seats

WILLIAMSBURG The election to the library board is stirring interest this year, with three candidates nominating for the two three-year seats.
Joy Kinigstein, Kevin McAllister and Anna Seren are all newcomers vying for the seats vacated by Robert Stinson and Patricia Billingsley. The vote takes place on Monday.
All three candidates provided statements about their candidacies to the Gazette.
McAllister moved to Williamsburg with his wife, Susan, in 2001. He retired in 2017 after the couple sold their software company, inRESONANCE, which served independent schools across the country and in 34 countries across the country. world. He was a long-time member of the Northampton Chamber of Commerce.
He now sits on the Williamsburg Woodland Trail Committee and volunteers with the Trustees of Reservations and the Hilltown Land Trust. He also volunteers as a business consultant to entrepreneurs and startups.
He said he hopes to work with the Meekins board to make the facility an even greater resource for our community in every way.
Public libraries have been a refuge and a passion for me since my childhood, he says. My mother worked in our California public library for over 25 years. As an avid reader, books have always held an essential place in my life.
Kinigstein, a New York native, has lived in Williamsburg since 1987. Over the past three decades, she has worked locally as an artist and art teacher (24 years at Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School), raised two children educated in public schools in Williamsburg. , and cherished the municipal library.
Personally, Meekins has not only served as a reliable resource for books and entertainment, but also as a center for community engagement, she said, fostering connections with neighbors, serving as a venue for celebrations and presenting his works and those of his students.
She said she hoped to bring her unique perspective to the Meekins as a board member.
Seren has lived in Haydenville for 15 years and has been a frequent visitor for the previous seven years, as her husband’s family has lived and farmed in town for over 200 years.
She is co-owner with her husband, Nathan McElligott, of Abide Wellness Community, a massage and bodywork practice in Haydenville specializing in craniosacral therapy. She is also a member of the Williamsburg Players theater group and has directed the past four Anne T. Dunphy school musicals.
Having grown up in a library (my aunt was a librarian) and volunteered in libraries I understand the importance of the institution as a center for information, entertainment and community service, she said I have looking forward to being part of the continued growth and resilience of our libraries.
Candidates for all other positions face no official opposition.
Voting takes place on May 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at municipal offices.