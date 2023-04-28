New Eastland Yards proposal could bring football and a concert venue





There are still approximately 20 acres of land available after Tepper Sports & Entertainment announced that it would no longer be building facilities for Charlotte FC on the ground.

CHARLOTTE, NC There is a new development proposal on the table for Eastland Yards, the former site of the Eastland Mall. It could bring an entertainment venue, sports fields and an Esports site. It’s called QC East, would imply Charlotte Football AcademySouthern Entertainment and Carolina Esports Center. The Charlotte Soccer Academy will provide development expertise and operational experience for all aspects of programming and management of sports grounds and facilities. Southern Entertainment will co-lead the development of the project and provide programming, production and operations services related to cultural arts, entertainment and events. The Carolina Esports Hub and Stay Plugged In, in addition to a co-development role, will focus on the creation, programming and operations of the Esports and Tech Hub. The Esports and Tech Hub will provide STEM-related educational opportunities for youth and adults, in addition to other esports events, competitions and entertainment programs. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The developers said the multipurpose facility would benefit the community physically, culturally and educationally through youth sports, entertainment, special events, esports and technology. “We are delighted to have such an accomplished team of partners on board for the potential development of QC East,” said Bob Durkin of South Entertainment. “Our combined knowledge in various areas of entertainment, sports and technology will be invaluable in creating a dynamic and inclusive space that meets the needs of the local and regional community should the opportunity arise.” The new development would be on the approximately 20 acres of land, which became available after Sports and entertainment announced that it would no longer build facilities for Charlotte F.C. On the ground. CharlotteEAST, a non-profit board of directors, expressed concern about the new proposal. It is possible that music festivals are coming, not just concerts, Greg Dry, said the chairman of the board of directors of CharlotteEAST. “Can it accommodate the traffic that will accompany it? How will this affect those neighbors in the surrounding neighborhoods?” NO MORE NEWS: ‘A decade of broken promises’ | What’s next for the Eastland Mall site? Three different groups have expressed interest in the site, which once housed the Eastland Mall, but the city has decided to extend its deadline for additional bids by about two more months. CharlotteEAST, a non-profit board of directors, expressed concern about the length of the process. We have been fighting for two decades now, for a project, or for an entity that will bring economic development to our corridor, Greg Drysaid the Chairman of the CharlotteEAST Board of Directors. In March, The Charlotte City Council Economic Development Committee has heard of three different projects: The Eastland Aquatic Center, an entertainment district for racquet sports and a Target store. Like many in our community, I have been frustrated with the situation at Eastland Mall over the past decade, and while I very much appreciate the efforts of the auction teams, I was very concerned after the last turn that we had no viable solution, Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari said. So when the Council decided to extend the bidding process for another 60 days, I immediately sprang into action to see if I could find the best concepts, with the most proven track record in mobilizing of capital and execution of grand visions, and piece together a deal that could not only be a winner, but also kick-start an entire section of the city while fulfilling the greatest desires of the people who live there. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. I am a minority investor and will not participate in Board deliberations. The development has the potential to provide over $111 million in annual economic impact, $34 million in labor revenue, and $5.8 million and more in annual municipal and county tax collections. All options would require more money to raise, part of this money coming from the city and the taxpayers. Lexi Wilson: Contact Lexi Wilson at [email protected] and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, And instagram. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries Breaking point is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast every week.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple podcast || Spotify || embroiderer || Google Podcasts All WCNC Charlotte podcasts are free and available for streaming and download. Now you can listen on Android, iPhone, Amazon and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina or anywhere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcnc.com/article/money/concert-venue-soccer-field-proposal-eastland-yards-charlotte/275-d0c3b6aa-88d8-439c-afb2-f6e9fb575e5b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos