Casting Call for South Asian Pensioners Who Love Bollywood Karaoke – Free Auditions

Do you like karaoke? Bollywood karaoke?

Village Roadshow TV along with Sanjay and Suneel Gupta are looking for South Asians who are now retired and have found a new love for karaoke.

That’s right, karaoke. Did you discover your love for Bollywood karaoke later in life? A new docu-series would love to hear from you if you have any. The show and its casting directors are looking for people who are in the United States, are South Asian, and in the 50-70 age range. Of course, you must also love karaoke and enjoy singing karaoke and participating in karaoke contests.

If the above sounds like you, read on to find out how to get on the show and possibly take your karaoke skills to the next level.

Casting underway in New Orleans (and nationwide): South Asian retirees who love Bollywood karaoke!

Are you from the South Asian Diaspora and do you like Bollywood karaoke?

Are you retired and now embracing your love for singing?

After working and raising a family, is it now time for you to pursue your passion?

If you (or someone you know) are interested in being considered for this project, we’d love to hear from you! Please complete a casting request at https://forms.gle/Wio7LED9jAQTkMEA8 OR send your story and recent photo to [email protected]